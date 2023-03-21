OC Flavors Launches New Website

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.— OC Flavors, a leading producer of liquid and powdered flavors for the beverage, dairy, plant-based, specialty nutrition, confection, and bakery industries, is excited to announce the launch of their new website, ocflavors.com, and the introduction of their new tagline, “Where Your Flavors Come to Life.”

The site features a wide range of information about the flavor house’s products and services, making it a go-to destination for food industry professionals looking for innovative flavor solutions.

Founded in 2007, OC Flavors has grown into the flavor partner of choice for many iconic brands, leading retailers, and emerging disruptors alike within the food and beverage industry, thanks to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The team at OC Flavors has built its reputation on its ability to quickly and efficiently deliver flavor profiles that exceed customers’ expectations and delight ultimate end consumers.

The new website promotes a user-friendly design, making it easy to navigate and find the information you’re looking for on your desktop, phone, or tablet. Visitors can learn more about OC Flavors’ core offerings, view its products, and get in touch with the team to request samples.

“Our vision is to be every food and beverage customer’s first choice for innovative flavor solutions and the premier destination for the best and brightest talent,” said OC Flavors’ CEO, Jim Miller. “We are thrilled to launch ocflavors.com and our new tagline ‘Where Your Flavors Come to Life’ and share our passion for flavors with the world.”

About OC Flavors

OC Flavors is a leading middle-market food and beverage flavor solutions provider, delivering high-quality ingredients to customers around the world. Founded in 2007, the company has built a solid reputation for exceptional service and customized, innovative flavors. With a focus on natural and organic products and a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the food and beverage industries, OC Flavors is poised for continued growth and success. The company is dedicated to providing its customers with exceptional service and customized flavor solutions that help them create great-tasting products. Whether you’re looking for the latest in flavor technology or the perfect ingredient for your next product launch, OC Flavors is your first choice for food and beverage innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.ocflavors.com/news/oc-flavors-launches-new-website