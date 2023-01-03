Sensapure Flavors Adds Former PepsiCo R&D Talent for Beverage Development

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah— With the addition of Justin Cline, Senior Scientist, to the product development teams at Sensapure Flavors; Utah’s only full-service flavor house is now truly the destination for product development for the active lifestyle consumer.

Justin Cline loves creating new beverages. But he especially loves working on protein-rich drinks that can be challenging to formulate for RTD (ready to drink) processing and packaging. A former PepsiCo R&D Associate Manager, Cline served as the lead product developer for top-selling global brands & product applications including Gatorade, Tropicana, Naked, IZZE, and Quaker.

Prior to his role at PepsiCo, Cline worked at Imbibe, a leading beverage development company, where he was responsible for leading the development, scale up, and launch of a wide range of products, including dairy/plant-based protein RTDs, energy drinks, juices, concentrated syrups, and powdered stick packs. Before that, Justin worked with global dairy cooperative, Fonterra Inc. where he managed processing pilot plants, developed technical guidance for new product developments of client’s needs including beverages, nutritional bars, snacks, yogurts, and cheeses. While at Fonterra, in partnership with PepsiCo, Cline authored a beverage handbook on research and development fundamentals of dairy and protein beverages – improving the food safety standards for brands around the world. Cline graduated with a master’s degree in Food Science and Nutrition from the University of Illinois.

“With our recent investment in state-of-the-art beverage processing equipment and bringing Justin on board, Sensapure can now work with virtually all beverage types to make exciting, new, functional drinks that taste amazing.“ said Jeff Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Sensapure.

Shayne Howell, COO at Sensapure welcomed Justin to the team with this introduction, “Justin has demonstrated he can create best-selling beverage products at PepsiCo… we are delighted to bring his expertise to all of Sensapure’s customers.”

Mr. Cline will lead the beverage development and pilot processing efforts at Sensapure.

About Sensapure Flavors

Sensapure was born as the in-house flavor department of a large, national-brand nutraceutical manufacturing company. Sensapure Flavors serves the active lifestyle nutrition and supplement industry with exciting flavor technology and unmatched applications experience. As Utah’s only full-service flavor house, Sensapure provides flavor design and creation in our state-of-the-art Flavor Lab; food and beverage development through our Product and Applications Lab, data-focused sensory evaluation in our on-site Sensory Lab; and in-house production of hundreds of thousands of pounds of liquid, spray-dry encapsulated, and dry blend flavors every month.

