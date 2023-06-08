Sensapure Flavors Continues Growth in Beverage Development, Adds Tyrus Sciarra to the Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah— With the recent addition of Tyrus Sciarra, Sales Manager – West Coast, to the Partnering Team at Sensapure Flavors; Utah’s only full-service flavor house is now truly the destination for product development, from coast-to-coast.

Tyrus Sciarra has been living in the space where flavors and sports nutrition collide for quite some time now. His passion for great-tasting nutrition products began in college where Tyrus was a Division One soccer player in the Missouri Valley Conference for the University of Evansville and in the Horizon League for the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay. After graduation, Sciarra began working for ADM-Wild Flavors and later represented MANE Flavors for several years.

Sciarra brings a passion for solving formulation and commercialization challenges in the sports nutrition space and has been a key supporting player in the growth of several of the largest existing and up-and-coming nutrition brands that are bringing the world ‘better-for-you’ options in a variety of food and beverage categories. Helping brands meld unique flavors and innovative functionality is what he does best.

“We are super excited to add Tyrus to the team with a focus on the active lifestyle brands and manufacturers along the West Coast. His sports nutrition and flavor expertise makes him a great resource for current and new customers.“ said Jeff Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Sensapure.

Shayne Howell, COO at Sensapure welcomed Tyrus to the team with this introduction, “Tyrus fills our team roster on the west coast perfectly. He joins a fantastic Sensapure sales team including Mark Lazar in the Midwest/Chicago, Sean Kolhase in the Southeast/Atlanta, and Jared Bateman in the Mountain West/SLC.”

When he is not on the road, in planes, or working with customers at our Salt Lake City, UT location, Tyrus lives in the greater Los Angeles area with his Fiancée, Jordan, and their two dogs; an enormous Great Dane/Mastiff named Kazi and less enormous, but equally lovable Bluetick Coonhound named Khaleesi.

