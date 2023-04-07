Torani Taps Into Nostalgic Flavor With Its Newest Addition: Kettle Corn Syrup

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.— Torani, a leader in the flavor industry for nearly 100 years, announced the newest addition to its portfolio of more than 150 syrups and sauces: Torani Kettle Corn Syrup.

Over the last year, Torani observed a rise in flavors dubbed “Sweet and…” which are layered flavor combinations anchored in sweetness and paired with another taste. These blends – including sweet and savory, sweet and sour, and sweet and spicy – introduce complex sensations into the tasting experience. Kettle Corn is a manifestation of this experience, adjacent to one of the company’s most popular beverage flavors: Caramel.

Torani’s Kettle Corn Syrup captures the flavor of freshly popped corn combined with sweet and salty notes. It even has a subtle hint of hot oil flavor that’s part of the classic kettle corn experience, and a cooked Maillard note that adds a distinctive browned aspect to this starchy, salty, and sweet flavor.

“What’s so great about kettle corn is that most people are already familiar with it, but they probably have not tried it in a beverage,” said Andrea Ramirez, Consumer & Customer Market Insight Manager at Torani. “Consumers who enjoy caramel or vanilla with a hint of salt in their coffee drinks will love a pump of Kettle Corn Syrup in their hot or iced coffee.”

As kettle corn continues to trend upward, Torani is tapping into its high familiarity with consumers and the nostalgic factor of freshly popped corn the flavor brings. According to market research firm Datassential, consumer interest in kettle corn has grown more than 20% in the last 12 months and more than 400% in the last four years. 91% of consumers are familiar with kettle corn, 78% have tried it before, and 58% either love it or like it. According to Google Trends, consumers’ interest in kettle corn spikes even more during the summer and fall seasons.

Kettle corn popcorn variations are available in microwave versions from well-known brands like Act II, Jolly Time, Orville Redenbacher’s and Pop Secret, and in ready-to-consume bags from brands like Boom Chicka Pop, Popcornopolis and Smartfood. In beverage, both kettle corn and popcorn flavors are emerging in the flavored alcohol market, with brands like Knucklenoggin and Block Head offering flavored whiskies in kettle corn and caramel popcorn peanut flavors respectively. Back in 2018, kettle corn even ‘popped’ up in a limited OREO® flavor.

Kettle Corn is part of Torani’s Original Syrup line, crafted with natural flavors and cold-filtered water to deliver amazing flavor.

Torani Kettle Corn Syrup retails for $10.19 and is available to order now on Torani.com.

About Torani

We are deeply committed to being an amazing flavor company. Established in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood in 1925, we put the Italian soda on the U.S. map in the 1920s and created the world’s first flavored latte in the 1980s. From the beginning, we’ve used only the best ingredients, like natural flavors and pure cane sugar, to craft flavors that are vibrant and delicious. Enjoyed in cafés, restaurants, and home kitchens around the world, we strive to inspire and lead flavor innovation globally while remaining a family-owned Bay Area business. In practice and life beyond the bottle, we’re a certified B-Corp that believes businesses should create more opportunity and we’re dedicated to helping all of the people, partners, and communities we touch, thrive.

