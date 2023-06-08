Treatt Appoints New VP of Global Sales Following Announced Retirement of Douglas Rash, Chief Commercial Officer

Treatt, the manufacturer and supplier of a diverse and sustainable portfolio of natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavour and fragrance industries, announces that Chief Commercial Officer, Douglas Rash will retire in September 2023. Gavin Patrick, US Sales Director has been appointed VP of Global Sales, effective immediately.

Douglas has been instrumental to the growth at Treatt, as Group CEO Daemmon Reeve says: “A huge thanks to Douglas for his significant influence on the Treatt journey. It has been a privilege to work closely with Douglas for the last 13 years and we all wish him well for a different pace of life.”

Douglas has led the commercial team at Treatt for the past 13 years, playing a key role in the Group’s sustained growth, transitioning the company from F&F ingredients focused, to a natural extracts manufacturer targeting the global beverage industry. During Douglas’ tenure, the US facility expanded in Lakeland, with the UK facility moving to a new, fit for purpose green-field site.

Daemmon further comments: “I first met Gavin in Florida when he joined Treatt in 2007 and it has been a joy to see his career flourish under Douglas’ guidance. We are excited for our future under Gavin’s sales leadership and congratulate him on his appointment.”

Gavin brings over 15 years of sales experience, demonstrating an ability to develop and succeed in previous roles, whilst building great relationships with customers and colleagues alike. Gavin’s extensive industry knowledge of beverage ingredients and growth within the Group will provide a great level of leadership for the team to support Treatt into the next phase of growth.

Gavin said: “It is a privilege to lead such a great team at Treatt. I am excited about the growth potential of the global business and look forward to building on the great foundations that Douglas has laid the past decade.”

For More Information:

https://www.treatt.com/news/gavin-patrick-vp-global-sales