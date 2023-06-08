Watson-Marlow Announces New Certa Compact for Food and Beverage Applications

The introduction of the Certa Compact from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is the latest addition to WMFTS’ line of Certa Sine pumps for food and beverage applications.

Integrator customers say that one of the key challenges they face is how to maximize space for a food and beverage installation without compromising on the quality of the pump. In response, WMFTS has recently expanded its Certa Sine pump range with an innovative new space-saving model, the Certa Compact. The innovative design of this model enables a 30% footprint reduction compared to the existing Certa Sine pump range while maintaining the integrity of a premium pump and is ideal for applications up to 87 PSI.

The Certa Compact offers the same celebrated product features that customers will be familiar with from the existing Certa Sine pump range but with a more flexible and simplified design that saves valuable assembly time and cost for an integrator during the installation project.

Mid-range lobe pumps are traditionally selected as an economic solution for less demanding applications, but they don’t have the same performance benefits of a Sine pump. With the introduction of the Certa Compact a customer can enjoy the superior performance of Sine technology such as gentle handling and powerful suction but with a competitive format that represents the best all round choice for a wide range of applications. Additionally, Certa Sine pumps typically require up to 50% less power than conventional pumps used in viscous fluid handling resulting in energy savings for the end user.

Selecting the best pump technology begins with an analysis of the entire process system including required flow rate and pressure, piping and fluid viscosity. As system and pump experts, WMFTS partners with customers and supports them through the design process. Where customer processes change over time, for example with the need to scale or adapt to a different viscosity of product, WMFTS engineers can advise on the most suitable pump from the Certa Sine range.

About Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions is an award-winning, global leader in fluid management technology and for over 60 years has engineered components and systems for customers in the food processing and handling, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. The company is part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a FTSE 100 company.

For More Information:

https://www.wmfts.com/en-us/masosine/sinusoidal-pumps/certa-ehedg-pump/