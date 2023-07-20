Watson-Marlow to Showcase New Certa Compact Pump at Pack Expo 2023

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is showcasing its diverse product range for food and beverage applications at PACK EXPO 2023, the packaging and processing show. PACK EXPO 2023 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 11-13, 2023. Visit booth N-10458 to see WMFTS’ new Certa Compact pump and meet specialist engineers who will be able to share insight and product performance data.

Used in many stages of food and beverage processing; from unloading raw material to a storage tank, through transfer to a mixer/agitator/reactor/cooking vessel, to final transfer to the filling line, Certa pumps maintain yield and increase output.

The new Certa Compact offers the same celebrated product features that customers will be familiar with from the existing Certa Sine pump range but with a more flexible and simplified design that saves valuable assembly time and cost for an integrator during the installation project.

The Certa Sine technology delivers high suction capability to handle viscous products, offering significant advantages over alternative technologies. Unlike traditional pumps with rotors that cut through the fluid, Certa’s sinusoidal rotor gently carries fluid through the pump to dramatically reduce shear, while cutting power consumption by up to 50 percent with high viscosity fluids. With 3A certification as standard, users can be assured that chocolate, cheese curd, soft fruit, sauces and pie fillings are pumped without degradation.

Also on display will be the Aflex FaBLINE hose, a food-grade flexible hose developed to meet the latest hygiene standards. The patented PTFE-lined hose with standard 316 stainless steel braid ensures efficient product transfer and handling while simultaneously offering longer life than rubber hose alternatives.

In addition, the Qdos range of chemical metering pumps and the Bredel heavy-duty waste pumps offer reliable and cost-effective performance for water and waste treatment in a wide range of food and beverage processing plants and applications. Both Qdos and Bredel pumps are designed to work without high-cost ancillaries like back pressure valves, seal-water flush systems, or run-dry protection