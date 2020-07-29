Covers Products: Basil Berry, Cactus Rosé, Lemongrass Coconut, Peppermint Watermelon

Aura Bora is a new line of zero-calorie sparkling waters that are flavored with extracts from herbs, fruits and flowers. The product line features five unique varieties, including Lemongrass Coconut, Peppermint Watermelon, Basil Berry,Cactus Rose, and Lavender Cucumber (which we did not sample).

On the packaging front, Aura Bora comes in slim 12 oz. cans with a matte finish shrink sleeve label. We’d describe the aesthetic as whimsical with a cartoonish style. The products have a palette of mostly pastel colors with a somewhat soft look.

The front of the label starts with a large Aura Bora logo which has plenty of space around it. From there, the rest of the can is made of an illustrated landscape, which is customized for each flavor. Also included in this are illustrations of animals and the ingredients associated with each flavor. Finally, in the bottom third, you’ll find a callout for 0 calories/sugar, the flavor name and a statement about the ingredients.

As far as the sparkling water category goes, Aura Bora has created something that is definitely unique and eye catching. However, from a purely functional perspective, our eyes needed to jump around to read the top and the bottom. The artwork, placed in the middle, is a bit of a distraction from finding the important stuff (flavor name and calorie/sugar content) at the bottom of the label.

Aura Bora’s unique approach doesn’t stop at the packaging. The four flavors themselves are original creations rather than staples and we think they’ve done some pretty nice work with the pairings.

We particularly like Peppermint Watermelon and Cactus Rose, both of which are true to their natural flavors, balanced, and extremely tasty. For the other two SKUs, we think there’s a bit of work to be done with the coconut and strawberry flavors. These are close, but could be made more accurate. Regardless, we think that this is a solid flavor strategy that should create a nice point of differentiation.

Overall, Aura Bora is one of the more unique offerings that we’ve seen come into the sparkling water category as of late. It’s a very nice first effort and we think they have some solid building blocks to work with.