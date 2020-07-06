Covers Products: Cucumber Lime Basil, Pineapple Jalapeño

Elanita is a line of ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails that are produced in Mexico and based on Espadin mezcal. The products currently feature two flavors, Cucumber Lime Basil (6.5% ABV) and Pineapple Jalapeno (7% ABV), both of which are packaged in 12 oz slim cans.

If you’re a fan of mezcal, we think you’ll find both of these products to be enjoyable. The iconic smokey flavor of mezcal is at the core of both of these drinks; it hits your palate almost instantly. You won’t have to go searching for the hero ingredient -- it’s there from start to finish. Plus, it pairs nicely with the carbonation, which also helps take the edge off.

The added flavors are thoughtfully chosen to complement the mezcal’s smoky flavor and help balance the drink.

Pineapple Jalapeno (150 calories and 5 grams of sugar) tastes like a flavor pairing that’s out of the margarita playbook and it works well in this format. There are notes of sweet and spice and it’s the more robust of the two, but, as mentioned before, the carbonation helps smooth it out and create an easy drinking balanced flavor profile.

Cucumber Lime Basil (130 calories and 0 grams of sugar) has a more delicate flavor. The cucumber and lime are front and center, but we found ourselves searching for the basil. Still, the flavors that are there are very enjoyable and the product is both light and refreshing.

As far as the packaging goes, Elenita has a clean and polished appearance. Many of the front and side panel elements, such as the “with 100% agave Espadin” callout and the mezcal certification sticker, are dedicated to establishing the quality of the mezcal itself.

The other key descriptors, such as “sparkling,” are spread out and the product description under the logo simply says “mezcal with natural flavors” and the flavor name. We think that a single descriptive statement -- “sparkling mezcal cocktail” or something similar -- would be helpful to establish what Elanita is quickly. This is a new concept and helping the consumer understand it is going to be key.

Overall, Elenita is an innovative and well crafted beverage that is, at least as far as we know, the first to bring mezcal into a ready-to-drink format. Their first two flavors should serve as a nice base for further expansion.