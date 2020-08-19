Covers Products: Cucumber, Grapefruit, Lime

Fountain’s Sparkling Water with CBD is zero calorie, unsweetened, and comes in three flavors: Lime, Grapefruit, and Cucumber. Each 12 oz. can is enhanced with 20mg of CBD from full spectrum hemp.

The packaging for the product is a paper label on an unpainted can, which, unlike a shrink sleeve label, leaves the neck of the can exposed. This isn’t the end of the world, but it doesn’t look as polished as what you’d get from a shrink sleeve or a printed can.

Otherwise, we’d describe the look of the can as somewhat minimalist with only a few elements on the front of it. There are colored lines that are arranged in a conceptual shape that loosely resembles a fountain of water and looks like it’s from the 1970s. The Fountain logo is lowercase text and the flavor name sits below it in colored text.

The final element is the product description statement of “sparkling water infused with full spectrum hemp and natural flavors.” It’s a bit smaller than we’d like, but it’s matter of fact and easy to understand. If you turn the can to the side, you’ll find callouts for the CBD, sugar, and calories. It’s not the flashiest or cleanest design out there, but we think it’s a nice first effort.

Moving on to the liquid, Fountain has focused on flavors that are category staples; they can be found in countless sparkling water brands. To that end, there’s no learning curve with these flavors and all three are accurate tasting and clean. Normally we’d pick the flavors that stand out above the others, but we think that Grapefruit, Lime, and Lemon are all on equal footing.

The added hemp, however, does result in the product having a very dry and almost cottonmouth finish. This is clearly the area where the formulations need improvement. Otherwise, the drinks are enjoyable and can hold their own with other flavored sparkling water products.

Ultimately, it’s hard to say if holding their own will be sufficient or not given how many entries there are in the CBD sparkling water set. It feels like it needs something else -- be it a point of differentiation or enhancement to the packaging -- to really lure consumers in. Still, we think that this is a good first effort and that Fountain can definitely build on what they’ve created.