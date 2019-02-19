Covers Products: Cucumber, Basil & Lime (2019), Pineapple,Vanilla & Sage (2019), Strawberry, Lemon & Thyme (2019)

Announced in December 2018 as part of Sipp Sparkling Organics’ rebrand, Sipp Infusions is the company’s low calorie and low sugar offering. The USDA Organic certified line of sparkling beverages is available in three flavors, including Cool Cucumber, Pineapple Breeze, and Strawberry Delight.

Utilizing a blend of monk fruit and light agave syrup, each 12 oz. can of Sipp Infusions has only 10 calories and 2 g of sugar. The drinks are light and crisp, with only a touch of sweetness, which puts the product in a spot where it isn’t quite a sparkling water, but definitely not a CSD, either.

As for the flavors that they’ve created, we really enjoyed Pineapple, Vanilla, & Sage as well as Cucumber, Basil, & Lime. Both of these products have flavors that pair really well and that are layered and complex but still have a light mouthfeel.

The third flavor, Strawberry, Lemon, & Thyme, is a bit heavier in body than the others. But more importantly, the sweetener blend doesn’t work as well as it does in the other two.

On the packaging and branding side, Sipp Infusions has a lighter look than the brand’s flagship line. From an information perspective, the brand has done a nice job of arranging the label in a readable and intuitive way. The use of fruit and herb images also does a nice job of telling the consumer what’s inside.

However, we can’t help but wish that the flavor name were larger, as it’s the smallest text element on the front of the can. Having a callout for the calorie content in a prominent location would also help. Fixing these two things would help present this product in a way that’s better aligned with the simplicity of the liquid inside the can.

Overall, Sipp Infusions is a well crafted addition to the Sipp family and one that should, with just a little bit of refinement, help the company get a piece of the low-calorie segment of the sparkling category.