Sipp Sparkling Organics Announces Re-brand, Reformulation, New Product Launch

PHILADELPHIA— Sipp Sparkling Organics is excited to share that the company has completed a comprehensive re-brand focused on reinventing the staple product, Sipp Sparkling, and releasing Sipp Infusions, the brand’s newest addition to their lineup of organic, better-for-you sparkling beverages. As part of the re-brand, Sipp has also launched an e-commerce website, allowing consumers to purchase directly from Sipp and enhancing the company’s customer service capabilities.

As part of the re-brand, Sipp Sparkling Organics also unveiled a new packaging design and a healthier formula of Sipp Sparkling, a full-bodied sparkling beverage that combines three layers of delicious flavor made with quality USDA certified organic ingredients. Sipp Sparkling flavors include Cherry Fizz, Ginger Blossom, Mojo Berry, Ruby Rose, Summer Pear and Zesty Orange. Available in 10.5 oz cans, Sipp Sparkling now have half the calories and sugar per serving than previously. Cans have 35 calories and nine grams of sugar and 12 oz bottles contain 40 calories and 10 grams of sugar.

“Sipp was founded on the idea of crafting clean, organic, high-quality, better-for-you sparkling beverages so consumers don’t have to feel guilty about drinking them all day long,” says Brenda Lubragge, director of marketing at Sipp Sparkling Organics. “The unveiling of our re-brand and the launch of Sipp Infusions underscore our commitment to continually evolving our product to be a healthier option, without losing the full-bodied flavor our fans love.”

Crafted with three unique, multi-layered flavors and USDA certified organic ingredients – Sipp Infusions is a lighter, low-calorie and low-sugar sparkling water, helping consumers make healthier choices one Sipp at a time. Sipp Infusions is offered in three crisp flavors and contains just 10 calories and two grams of sugar, making them the perfect beverage for consumers to sip on anytime, anywhere! Sweetness infused from organic agave nectar further enhances the flavor profile compared to traditional sparkling waters, but provides a lighter, more refreshing taste compared to traditional sodas.

Sipp Infusions flavors include:

Cool Cucumber: delicate layering of crisp cucumber, fresh basil and tangy lime craft a refreshing twist on sparkling water

Pineapple Breeze: artfully and subtly layers lush pineapple, balmy vanilla and wild sage, result in a unique take on sparkling water

Strawberry Delight: soft layers of sweet strawberry, tart lemon and earthy thyme create a delicious and delicate flavored sparkling water

Sipp Sparkling (MSRP $5/5 cans, $1.79/bottle) and Sipp Infusions (MSRP $5.49/6 pk) can be found at various conventional and natural super markets throughout the country, including Kroger, HEB and Safeway East, and can be purchased online directly from Sipp’s website or Amazon. A complete store locator is available at SippSparklingOrganics.com. Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest news and new retail locations by following Sipp Sparkling Organics on Instagram at @sippsparkling.

Sipp Sparkling Organics

At Sipp Sparkling Organics, we pride ourselves on producing high-quality, better-for-you sparkling beverages for everyone and for all occasions. Sipp products including Sipp Sparkling and Sipp Infusions are carefully crafted with clean, USDA-certified organic ingredients and three layers of unique flavor, so you can feel great about drinking our low calorie, low sugar beverages all day long. At Sipp, we want to help you make a change, one Sipp at a time. For more information, please visit www.sippsparklingorganics.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.