Covers Products: Lime

Spindrift’s latest flavor is its take on one of the cornerstone flavors of sparkling water’s cornerstone flavors: lime. Like its other flavors, Spindrift’s Lime variety uses real squeezed juice and carbonated water as the product’s only ingredients.

Containing 4 percent lime juice, the product has plenty of lime flavor to it. Spindrift has done a superb job of creating something that tastes fresh, flavorful and bright. In addition, it’s superbly balanced and doesn’t overpower your palate, as lime juice sometimes can.

Visually, the 12 oz. white and green can is well executed and attractive to the eye. The brand’s current approach to package design, which was launched a few years ago, continues to work well and this is no exception. Both the design and layout are simple, clean, and almost instantly intuitive.

However, we do wish that there was a bit more variation between the lime and the green accent. Spindrift’s Lemon variety, which has a blue accent color around an image of a lemon slice, has some great visual pop to it. This package, which uses somewhat similar shades of green, doesn’t have that same appeal.

Still, this is a relatively minor suggestion; in the end, it doesn’t change our opinion that Lime will be one of Spindrift’s anchor flavors. It’s one of those products that’s exceptionally well executed and has proven market appeal.

Overall, Lime is an excellent addition to the Spindrift family that gives the brand an answer to what is presently the most popular sparkling water flavor.