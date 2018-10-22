Covers Products: Mint, Passionfruit, Pineapple, Tangerine

SZENT Water, which launched this October, is a unique concept in bottled water that offers “flavor” without adding anything to the water. It is launching in five varieties, including Tangerine, Tropical (which we did not sample), Pineapple, Mint and Passionfruit.

Instead of using added flavorings, SZENT uses smell to deliver the desired effect. Each bottle features a proprietary scent ring around the neck of the bottle that is filled with all natural food grade oils that effectively fool your mind into thinking that the product is flavored. The liquid inside the bottle is reverse osmosis water with no electrolytes added.

In terms of taste and overall experience, SZENT is definitely not the same as a bottle of flavored water. The scent is noticeable and inviting, although you need to put your nose close to the bottle to get the full experience. Some of these work better than others. Our favorites were Mint and Pineapple, as they have the freshest scents.

Compared with a traditional flavored water, there are pros and cons. It lacks the sometimes acidic flavor that you’ll find in lower-end flavored waters, but it doesn’t have the depth that you’ll find in some of the higher-end offerings. In both cases, SZENT’s approach to using smell isn’t as strong as the experience you get from flavorings. But there is certainly something to be said for a product that truly doesn’t contain anything.

Perhaps the only true flaw of this product is that you have to consume it from the container -- and within 24 hours of opening. So, if you intend to not use this product right away or to pour it into another container, this isn’t going to work. But both of those scenarios seem like exceptions rather than typical use.

Visually, this product is about as minimalist as they come. It has a cylindrical bottle and a label that we’d describe as being a vertical stripe down the front of the bottle. The name “SZENT” gives the consumer a clue as to what the product is, but the label doesn’t explicitly call it out. We think that this will be a necessity as the product makes its way from selling online and into retail.

Finally, we question whether this product is trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist in a broad way or that consumers doesn’t yet know that they need. That said, we think that SZENT will have to do some serious education to get traction for this product.

Overall, we are quite impressed with the execution of SZENT and its ability to come out of the gate with a product that’s pretty polished. There’s still some room to improve the messaging and we think it will be a long road to build demand for aroma-based water, but it certainly delivers well on what it promises.