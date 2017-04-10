Covers Products: Limeades - Acai Berry, Limeades - Basil Agave, Limeades - Cardamom, Limeades - Ginger, Limeades - Hibiscus Flower

Dallas, Tex.-based Vim Vitae, which, earlier this year rebranded itself, has added a new line to its portfolio of high pressure processed cold-pressed juices: Limeades.

Designed to be their version of the classic summertime beverage, each USDA Organic flavor blends cold-pressed lemon and lime juices with herbs and spices. Launching with five flavors, including Acai Berry, Ginger, Cardamom, Hibiscus Flower, and Basil Agave, the five flavors also feature agave as a sweetener and a touch of sea salt at the finish. The five varieties clock in at a modest 80 calories per bottle (Ginger is only 50) with 11-15 g of sugar.

The formulations definitely seem to have the mainstream in mind as they are all very straightforward and pleasant-tasting riffs on limeade. The Cardamom and Basil Agave are the most subtle when it comes to their accent flavors, with only a light note at the finish of their added herbal ingredient. Acai Berry and Hibiscus Flower have a nice tartness, but we’d honestly like to see a bit more of it as the sharpness of the citrus makes the added flavors harder to taste as you make your way through the bottle. Lastly, there’s Ginger, which was, at least for us, the star of the pack. It has a mild but lingering spice and the freshness of the ginger is really enjoyable.

Packaging is a 12 oz. cylindrical bottle, which is, both in terms of shape and label, the same as the rest of the Vim Vitae lineup. The graphics give off a vibe that feels apothecary-inspired but is a bit more modern and approachable. While the “limeades” wording, which is in a script font, is a bit hard to read in comparison to the sans-serif font used on the rest of the text, we think the package is straightforward and easy to read -- at least for the top part. The bottom of the label has a bit too much text and could stand to be simplified (social icons, for example could go on the back). All in all, it looks and feels like a high quality product.

Ultimately, these products fit with the trend that we’re seeing from many of the other cold-pressed juice brands: lower sugar, lower calorie, and a broader target demographic. For Vim-Vitae, their product, which doesn’t come with any of the value-adds (e.g. probiotics) that you’ll find in some of the products this line competes with. That being said, it’s somewhat hard to see what the opportunity is -- at least beyond the Summer season -- for a product that’s exclusively focused on refreshment in this category. Regardless, for a bottle of limeade, Vim Vitae has done a great job of hitting the nail on the head when it comes to flavor.