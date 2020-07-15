10th Street Distillery Releases Distiller’s Cut Peated Single Malt

San Jose, CA — San Jose’s 10th Street Distillery announces the release of their Distiller’s Cut, an exceptional peated single malt whisky that has already distinguished itself by winning Gold at the Whiskeys of the World competition.

The first release of 1000 cases is available now throughout California at all Total Wine & More stores; The Whisky Shop in San Francisco; Ledger’s Liquor in Berkeley; Willibee’s in Petaluma; and Southgate Liquors in San Jose among others. Visit retailers’ web sites for hours and availability.

It is double distilled using all copper pot stills, and aged in first-fill bourbon barrels, just like the Distillery’s flagship peated single malt; however, the unique Distiller’s Cuts during distillation create a bolder and smokier, yet smooth single malt, designed to appeal to malt and peat lovers

This expertly crafted whisky has hints of citrus and berry with strong woody, earthy, and smoky statements.

An independent review by the Whisk(e)y Apostle says, “If you’re a whiskey geek and looking to try something unique…, I’d definitely look to try this one.”

10th Street Distillery combines old-world tradition and modern ingenuity to make super-premium small-batch whiskies at San Jose’s first craft distillery. In just two years since opening, 10th Street has earned significant industry recognition for its Peated Single Malt, including Best in Class Gold at the 2019 Whiskies of the World and Double Gold at the 2019 N.Y. World Spirits Competition. Its STR Single Malt recently won a Double Gold at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits competition. The award for Distiller’s Cut further establishes 10th Street’s reputation as a top-shelf American maker of exceptional single malts.

As co-founder Virag Saksena explained to the East Bay Express, custom Scottish peat and local microflora interact with water from the Sierra Nevada snowmelt and grains to create “a complex sourdough flavor” that “lends a unique Bay Area terroir.” The hot San Jose weather imparts its own unique aging properties.

DISTILLER’S CUT TASTING NOTES

Nose: Sour nose with bright citrus, vanilla, and peat; heavy mesquite smoke

Color: Golden Palate: Sweet high notes of blackberry, brown sugar, honey, and molasses; bran cereal, burning chocolate. Finish: Smooth and lingering on the sides and back of the tongue ABV: 44% MSRP: $65

About 10th Street Distillery:

San Jose’s first craft distillery, 10th Street Distillery was founded by two engineers with just one objective – creating world-class whiskies. A grain-to-glass distillery, it reinterprets time-honored traditions using modern techniques and engineering ingenuity to create its award-winning products. Their first product is a Peated Single Malt Whisky, a new American classic that respects tradition, but is not afraid to forge a new path.

For More Information:

https://www.10thstreetdistillery.com/