25 Years After Smash Hit “Gin and Juice,” Snoop Dogg Finally Creates His Own: INDOGGO GIN

Entertainment Icon and Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg announces his latest creation, INDOGGO Gin. INDOGGO, crafted with a laid-back California style, is the ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry flavor.

INDOGGO was developed by the King of “Gin & Juice,” in partnership with his friend and spirits veteran, Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits, a beverage supplier that develops celebrity wine and spirits brands, and Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. Together, this dream team aims to shake up the gin category with the best tasting, most approachable gin on the market today.

“I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin! When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem,” said Snoop Dogg, the original purveyor of gin, juice and good times. “When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

INDOGGO is certified gluten free, distilled five times with seven premium botanicals and is infused with all-natural strawberry flavor with no added sugar. The gin is light on the juniper flavor and features orange, coriander and cassia botanicals for a taste of strawberry and citrus with a slightly sweet and fruity finish.

Fresh, clean and like no other gin in the world – INDOGGO is ideal for sipping on the rocks with a squeeze of lime or mixing with tonic or juice. Snoop has created his own signature cocktails including:

The Remix

2 oz INDOGGO Gin

3 Muddled Strawberries

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Top with Crushed Ice

Garnish with Sliced Strawberry

The Laidback

Gin & Juice

2 oz INDOGGO Gin

2 oz Pineapple Juice

Top with Club Soda

Garnish with Strawberry Slices

Towns, Co-Founder of Trusted Spirits added, “We’re so excited to partner with Snoop and Prestige Beverage Group to make Snoop’s and our dream a reality. INDOGGO stands out from any other gin in the world because Snoop, the “Gin Connoisseur” took two years to develop the juicy and refreshing taste profile. His dedication to the brand makes him the perfect partner.”

INDOGGO bottles stand out with their bold purple color and vertical logo with turned G’s to signify the gin remix inside. The bottles are topped with contemporary gold foil stamps which feature Snoop’s signature and the brand’s official logo symbolizing its laid-back California style. The cartons feature the same bold purple and iconic design elements.

“From Risata Wines to Kinky Beverages, Prestige Beverage Group has a long and storied history of launching and building industry leading brands,” said Scott Schilling, General Manager and CMO of Prestige. “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Snoop and Trusted Spirits to launch INDOGGO and turn the stodgy world of gin on its head.”

INDOGGO will first launch in Snoop’s home state of California in late September and then continue across the US through early 2021. Available in 750ML and 50ML bottles with suggested retail pricing of $29.99 and $1.99. Claim your bottle of Snoop’s gin now before it hits stores through a special pre-order at ReserveBar.com: reservebar.com/products/indoggo-gin.

