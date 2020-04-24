AMASS Botanics Hires Former Remy Cointreau VP as CRO

LOS ANGELES — AMASS, the Los Angeles based premium botanic beverage brand that focuses on clean, mindful drinking, has announced a major hire to its C-Suite team: Gene Song, formerly Vice President of Crafted Spirits at Remy Cointreau. Song joins AMASS as Chief Revenue Officer where his role will lead strategy and sales function for the organization, including marketing, sales and community.

Song brings with him over 14 years of experience in the premium and ultra premium beverage sector. As Vice President of Crafted Spirits at Remy Cointreau, a leading global spirits supplier, he managed a portfolio of ultra premium brands in Gin, Rum, and Liqueurs across the Americas (USA, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean). Prior to that, Song helped lead brand teams across a variety of internationally recognized whiskey brands including The Macallan, Johnnie Walker, and Bulleit Bourbon. Song’s experience in international expansion will be a particular asset for AMASS, which has just begun to expand overseas in both Europe and Asia.

“We’re so excited to welcome Gene to the team,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, CEO. “At a time when the beverage alcohol industry is undergoing such unprecedented change, and presents a massive opportunity to boutique premium brands like AMASS, Gene has the experience and the vision to help grow our company into a global leader .”

“The spirit world is changing – it’s no longer just about legacy brands, it’s about brands that can credibly communicate a lifestyle to their customer. I was drawn to AMASS for their modern, mindful approach to a beverage alcohol brand through a botanics-first approach. I’m also excited to be a part of a company that’s creating beverages for all types of drinkers, from aperitivos, to low-ABV, to ready-to-drink, and beyond.” stated Song.

AMASS is a fast-growing startup botanic beverage brand that is inspired by plants to create a more mindful drinking experience. It has quickly gained recognition across the country for its Botanic Dry Gin, crafted by one of the very few female master distillers in the world. It contains 29 organic botanicals including nutrient dense, nootropic, and adaptogenic ingredients reishi mushroom and ashwagandha. AMASS can already be found in three of the 10 world’s best bars, six Michelin starred restaurants and 800+ accounts nationwide. It is currently undergoing international expansion in Europe, Asia, and Mexico.

Song joins CEO Mark Thomas Lynn (formerly co-founder of data-driven winery Winc) and Chief Product officer Morgan McLachlan, the creator of Los Angeles’ first craft distillery, The Spirit Guild, on the AMASS executive team.