Balcones Distilling Announces Donation Program for USBG National Charity Foundation

WACO, TEXAS – Stepping up to support those in the hospitality service industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Balcones Distilling announced today an Emergency Assistance Program to provide donations to the United States Bartenders’ Guild charity, the USBG Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, during the months of April and May. For every bottle of Balcones sold nationwide in April and May, Balcones Distilling will donate $5 to support the USBG Foundation, up to $25,000 in donations.

“As a company that works hand-in-hand with friends and family in the hospitality service industry, we felt like it was critical to provide support to those who are currently without income due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Greg Allen, board president at Balcones Distilling. “Our hope is these donations provide needed support for service industry professionals until they can once again serve our local communities in bars, restaurants and tasting rooms across the country.”

The USBG National Charity Foundation is the charitable organization of the United States Bartenders’ Guild. The organization’s mission is to unite the hospitality community to advance professional bartending. As a part of that mission, the USBG National Charity Foundation aims to advance the lifelong stability and wellbeing of service industry professionals through financial aid, education and charitable activities.

Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling, added, “This is much bigger than whisky. We want to provide relief and meaningful assistance in a time of uncertainty to our friends and family in the hospitality service industry. We are all in this together.”

The donation program will be valid for any Balcones Distilling purchases made in the United States, both online and in stores (excluding the Balcones Distilling Tasting Room). To find where Balcones is available, visit the product locator on the distillery’s website.

For more information on Balcones Distilling, visit BalconesDistilling.com and to learn more or donate to the USBG National Charity Foundation visit USBGFoundation.org.

About Balcones Distilling

Driven by a passion to create something original and authentic, Balcones Distilling marries centuries of distilling tradition with the bold flavors of Texas. Balcones is synonymous with quality and innovation in the whisky industry, known for emphasizing high-quality ingredients and drawing influences from all over Texas. To date, the distillery has earned over 350 national and international tasting awards and accolades for their whiskies and spirits. Balcones is currently available in 22 states ad is one of the fastest-growing whiskies in the country.

Balcones distills all of their beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco. At its heart are four copper pot stills built by Forsyths, considered some of the best artisans in Scotland. You can now visit and tour the facility, with tastings and events held regularly, and see why Balcones is always Distilled to Appreciate. Visit www.balconesdistilling.com for more information.

About the United States Bartenders’ Guild

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders’ Guild®? is a non-profit professional society of bartenders and other hospitality professionals uniting the hospitality community to advance professional bartending. The USBG believes that every US bartender achieves greater personal and professional success by connecting to diverse local and national hospitality communities. Through our network of over 40 communities nationwide, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, community service projects, and skills-based competition. Learn more at www.usbg.org.

https://balconesdistilling.com