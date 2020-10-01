Baltimore Spirits Company Announces Addition to Post-Epoch Line

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Spirits Company (BSC) has announced the release of a new addition to their Post-Epoch line; a series of their award-winning Epoch Rye whiskeys finished in alternative barrels. Post Epoch Rye, Batch #5 is available beginning September 18. BSC also announced that from this point forward, all of their future Post-Epoch releases will be aged a minimum of three years.

Post Epoch Rye, Batch #5 has been specially aged for three years total with the last 12 months taking place in a French oak barrel formerly containing Pineau De Charentes, which is a fortified wine similar to sherry from the Cognac region of France. The process of extra aging allows the whiskey to absorb ample flavor from the barrel, creating a distinct and rare type of Rye Whiskey with a sweet and fruity profile with a silky texture.

“I’ve personally been looking forward to this one for a full year,” said Baltimore Spirits Company co-founder and CEO Max Lents. “The Pineau De Charentes barrel is massively expressive in the final product.”

Post Epoch Rye, Batch #5 is the latest in a string of whiskey releases from BSC and the fourth this year. Post Epoch Rye Batch #5 is available for pre-order now and will be released at Baltimore Spirit Company’s tasting room this Friday in the Union Collective for $59.99. For more information or to place a pre-order visitbaltimorespiritsco.com.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO), and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co® distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower® Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight® Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila® Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro®, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee, and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visitbaltimorespiritsco.com.

For more information:

http://baltimorespiritsco.com