Blue Note Bourbon Launches “Blue Note Juke Joint”

Memphis, TN – B.R. Distilling Company has released, Blue Note Juke Joint, the newest iteration under its award-winning Blue Note Bourbon product line. This new bourbon release is designed to complement the Blue Note Bourbon expressions already on the market by offering imbibers an easy drinking, everyday bourbon that is perfect for any occasion.

“With a suggested retail price of $29.99, Blue Note Juke Joint is our Blue Note Bourbon brand’s youngest and most cost-friendly expression to date,” said McCauley Williams, B.R. Distilling Company’s President & CEO. “Make no mistake about it, however, Blue Note Juke Joint is a fine bourbon that is better than any whiskey on the market within a competitive price range. We think it is pretty special and bet the customer will, too.”

Like Blue Note’s nine-year-old Premium Small Batch expression, Blue Note Juke Joint is unfiltered and bottled at 93 proof. Tasting notes describe this bourbon as having a nose of sweet corn and oak with loads spice and vanilla. On the palate, there are rich flavors of caramel, allspice, vanilla, and crisp pear. This finish is a bit longer than that of the Premium Small Batch, which retails for approximately $50, but the brand’s tagline of “smoother than smooth” rings true. Blue Note Juke Joint is an easy sipping, approachable bourbon that is surprisingly complex for the price. Designed to be mixologist-friendly, this expression offers taste-seekers and cocktail enthusiasts a new way to enjoy America’s native spirit.

The spirit’s packaging is also unique and quintessentially Memphis. Metallic blue music notes accent the front label, which features a guitar-like illustration, further reinforcing the product’s connection to the Bluff City’s musical roots.

“We really wanted to highlight Memphis with the package design, and like the product, the design is meant to be fun,” said B.R. Distilling’s Marketing Director, Nora Boone. “America’s best music began right here in Memphis, and we could not think of a better way to introduce our newest bourbon to the world than to pair it with the bold personality of the Memphis Blues.”

This is the first release of Blue Note Juke Joint. Currently, it is available primarily in the Memphis metropolitan area, although a more widespread release scheduled in the coming months.

About Blue Note Bourbon

Blue Note Bourbon is artfully crafted to honor the blues music that came from the streets of Memphis. Like the blues, Blue Note Bourbon is bold, yet smooth. Blue Note Juke Joint along with Blue Note Premium Small Batch are part of B.R. Distilling Company’s bourbon portfolio. Follow us on Instagram (@BlueNoteBourbon) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/bluenotebourbon) for news and information about Blue Note Bourbon. More information can be found at bluenotebourbon.com.

About B.R. Distilling

Founded in 2014 in Memphis, TN, B.R. Distilling Company, is the oldest distillery in Memphis. Currently, B.R. Distilling Company produces two flagship brands, Blue Note Bourbon and Riverset Rye, which are distributed across nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, New York, and Tennessee.

