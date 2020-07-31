Boardroom Spirits Expands Product Portfolio

Lansdale, PA – Boardroom Spirits, the award-winning Lansdale, PA-based precision craft distiller, has ramped up production, retained and hired new employees and increased its product portfolio with new product extensions and cocktails. The expansion, a direct result of the need to pivot during this uncertain economic climate, includes expansion to an online store embracing a new shipping, home delivery, and curbside pickup system. The distillery also introduced four new spirits including two rums called Ship’s Cat in White ($21.99) and Navy Strength ($27.99), an American-style Dry Gin ($26.99) made with the recycled citrus from ready-to-drink cocktails continuing their commitment to the environment and zero waste, and a cinnamon honey whiskey named Fire Bear ($26.99). The mandated closure of Boardroom Spirits tasting room, provided a consumer need for the distillery to create an array of bottled, ready-to-drink seasonal, and signature cocktails. Moreover, the distillery found themselves in a unique position to meet the intense and growing need for sanitizer in industrial and individual consumer sizes, so they expanded with a new sanitizer division and gave gratis consumer-sized product to their community and with every purchase.

The signature and seasonal ready-to-drink cocktails, all made with the distillery’s GMO-free spirits, are 750 ml and serve 6-11 drinks. They are available for delivery or pickup in Lansdale or shipped anywhere in Pennsylvania and feature a wide variety of flavor profiles. Year-round signature ready-to-drink cocktails include a Manhattan made with a Northbound Bourbon and Rye blend and house-made sweet vermouth ($45.00), vermouth-forward Gin or Vodka Martinis ready-to-go with a shake or stir ($38.00), and an Orange Pineapple ‘VodkaRita’ made with delicious Boardroom Vodka, and a refreshing mix of Boardroom Orange Liqueur, pineapple puree, orange-infused agave, real lime juice ($38.00). Limited-time seasonal offerings feature a new Passion Fruit Rum Punch made with Ship’s Cat White Rum ($38.00), an Elderberry Cucumber Cooler made with Boardroom Vodka, cucumber and elderberry ($38.00) and a Peach Cinnamon Whiskey Sour featuring the explosive cinnamon flavor of Fire Bear with summertime white and yellow peaches, lemon juice and bitters ($38.00).

“Boardroom Spirits was born out of an entrepreneurial ‘spirit’ enabling us to flex, bend, adapt and hustle quickly,” said Marat Mamedov, owner of Boardroom Spirits. “We understood while fiscal survival is critical, so is recognizing and serving our community. The addition of our sanitizer department, online ordering, product expansion and bottled craft cocktails all built within a 10-14 day timeframe, has been comparatively impressive.”

Headquartered in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is a sustainable, family-owned craft-distillery offering unique drinking experiences to consumers. Its line of locally sourced, carefully crafted, small batch, premium libations offers rich, smooth, refined, and delicious results. Thinking big while producing small, enables them to collaborate, innovate and dedicate themselves to the distilling process while immersing themselves in the community and marketplace. The addition of celebrity Chef and Co-owner Robert Irvine reflected the distillery’s commitment to providing “better for you” spirits using real ingredients with zero artificial flavors, food coloring, preservatives, or sweeteners. The distillery’s strengthened commitment to sustainably included a recycled bottling program and an installation of solar panels making it one of the first distilleries in Pennsylvania to run on 100% renewable energy.?Members of the American Distilling Institute, Boardroom Spirits offers tours, tastings, and bottling parties and promotes responsible drinking habits. For more information, visit boardroomspirits.com

https://www.boardroomspirits.com