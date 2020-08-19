California Falernum Now Available at Total Wine and More

SAN FRANCISCO — Geijer Spirits, imported by Vision Wine & Spirits, is excited to announce its latest retail partnership between Geijer Spirits and Total Wine & More. California Falernum and Fernet will now be sold at Total Wine & More in Texas, Washington, California, Florida and Arizona. Total Wine & More is a large, family-owned, privately held American alcohol retailer.

Recently, California Falernum received a Gold Medal, as well as recognition for “Best of Category” and “Best of Class – Liqueur” from the 2020 ADI Judging of Craft Spirits competition. The Best of Class honor is the highest level of recognition awarded by ADI.

Geijer Spirits, in partnership with Coastal Spirits (ginfarallon.com), starts by crafting a Jamaican-style rum from scratch, which is then carefully blended with select spices and citrus ingredients. This proprietary spice blend includes allspice, almond, ginger and lime. Together with the aromatic and flavorful rum base, the result is a spicy, tropical flavor trip that honors Falernum’s Caribbean origins while adding a California craft component to the spirit.

California Falernum recently joined Geijer Spirits’ award-winning California Fernet in national distribution through Vision Wine and Spirits.

About Geijer Spirits Inc.

Geijer Spirits, distributed in the US by Vision Wine & Spirits, is a San Francisco-based beverage company producing hand-crafted spirits under the “California” brand. The company currently produces California Falernum, California Fernet, California Amaro, California Aqua Vitae, California Orange Liqueur, California Spiced Liqueur and California Glögg Liqueur. Vision Wine & Spirits, LLC is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908

For More Information:

