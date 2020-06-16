Cocktail Squad Expands Distribution to Oklahoma

Boulder, CO — PinkiesUp: Oklahoma! Boulder-based Cocktail Squad® announces expanded distribution of its products to Oklahoma. Cocktail Squad offers a line of six premium, ready-to-drink canned cocktails fresh from the Rocky Mountains and is one of the few brands in the nation with a product line crossing over four real spirits.

Portable and delicious, Cocktail Squad is perfect for the beach, the boat, the backyard, camping, and just hanging out with the Squad!

Crisp, clean, and full of flavor, Cocktail Squad’s award-winning classic cocktails come in sleek, artfully branded 12-ounce cans with two servings per can and fresh, small-batch flavor. With six favors – Gin & Tonic, Vodka Soda, Margarita, Greyhound, Whiskey Sour, and Bourbon Smash – Cocktail Squad is the answer to yourcraving for craft drinks that are convenient, portable and delicious. All products are 10% ABV, gluten-free or gluten-removed and have an MSRP of $4.99 per can or $20 per four-pack.

Cocktail Squad® creators Lauren and John Maggio conceived of the concept while enjoying a cocktail at a new local bar.

“I had this lightning-bolt moment,” said Lauren Maggio, Co-Founder of Cocktail Squad®. “There are so many people like us who are busy, working hard and in the throes of parenthood who would appreciate an elevated cocktail that’s convenient and portable. Ultimately, we want to offer a full line of classic cocktails that read like the menu from your favorite bar.”

As part of the Squad, the Maggios brought together a unique Squad of professionals, aptly represented by its stylish bear, fox and bird logo. Lauren, originally from New Orleans, loves to highlight what she calls a Happy Hour Revival™, which happens by simply cracking open a Cocktail Squad® can.

Cocktail Squad’s spirit-based products are full-sized, full-strength cocktails in a can, making the craft bar experience accessible to anyone.

Valuing social connection, Cocktail Squad recently launched Squad Sessions ™ – weekly at home cocktail concert hours. These weekly music sets are released each Thursday at 5 p.m. MST via Cocktail Squad’s You Tube channel. And in lieu of a tip jar, Cocktail Squad is encouraging donations to frontline causes they’re supporting: Feed the Frontlines Boulder, USBG National Charity Foundation, and The Jazz & Heritage Foundation.

The full line of Cocktail Squad® products can be found throughout Oklahoma via Artisan Fine Wine & Spirits at retail locations such as The Grape Wine & Spirits, Sam’s 63, and Hot Chick in Oklahoma City; Pine & Peoria Wine & Liquors, Grand Vin, Grand Vin South, Downtown Discount Liquor, and Bounty Lounge in Tulsa; Spirit Shop in Norman; Smithcot Liquors, Market Beverage Co., Drews Wine & Spirits, Coffee Creek, and Bacchus in Edmond; as well as many others. They are also available throughout Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Please go to www.cocktailsquad.com for more information.

About Cocktail Squad

Launched in late 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio, Cocktail Squad® is driven by a team of food and beverage industry veterans and marketers with broad experiences. John Maggio is Co-Founder of the national snack brand, Boulder Canyon Chips®, with nearly 26 years of experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. He is also involved with the New York based venture capital fund, AF Ventures, as an Operating Partner. Lauren started her career in New York in Investment Banking and later began a thriving business in Boulder as an Interior Designer. Among other things, she leads the aesthetic vision and brand activation for the company. She’s also a busy mother to their four children. Headquarters for Cocktail Squad® is located in downtown Boulder, Colorado, and the cocktails are produced just a short distance away.

For More Information:

https://cocktailsquad.com