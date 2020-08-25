Coral Cay Distilling Announces Launch of Tommy Bahama Travelers

The forecast is warm with eternal sunshine complimented by luxury relaxation. Coral Cay Beverage Group announces an addition to its award-winning Tommy Bahama Spirit Portfolio, exciting Guilt Free Tommy Travelers. Four flavors of expertly crafted Vodka + Sparkling water, made with all-natural flavors and ultra low Calories, Carbs, Alcohol, Sugar – 100% Vacation! Tommy Travelers integration of the Tommy Bahama palate of patterns has resulted in attractive and authentic packaging that immediately distinguishes itself in the market.

Launching this Fall, Tommy Travelers are a 5% ABV beverage in the convenience of a 12 oz. can that delivers a premium, fresh taste without the unbalanced sweetness consumers are looking to avoid. The release of these Island inspired flavors will include Hibiscus Lime, Island Orange, Mango Citrus, and Island Tonic. Sold in 4-packs, Tommy Travelers will hit stores this Fall, just in time to RELAX!

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Tommy Travelers to Paradise Nation, our partners have been very eager and their support of this category defining product is humbling.” said Distillery Operations Director, Coral Cay Beverage Group, Jeff Soehren.

The Tommy Travelers Portfolio will be setting sail across the existing Coral Cay Beverage Groups Distribution network of 18 States. Portability, convenience, and guilt-free ingredients make enjoying the Island Life a reality that you can pack for the beach, pool, boat, or dock!

Tommy Bahama Travelers are positioned as the premium choice for cocktail enthusiasts that enjoy luxury relaxation with the tagline; Sip the Island Life!

A Distillery exclusively developed and dedicated to the art and science of distillation for the Tommy Bahama Brand of Beverages. As pioneers in the art of relaxation, Tommy Bahama represents our desire to escape the everyday and live life as if it were one long weekend. Bring that island state of mind wherever the breeze takes you and unwind into the Tommy Bahama way of living with our collection of handcrafted spirits.

