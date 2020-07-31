CROWN Social Launches Baby Boo’s Cocktails

SEATTLE, WA — CROWN Social, a creative and strategic social media agency, has dipped their toes into creating today unveiled its first-ever physical product – a line of craft beverages. CROWN is launching Baby Boo’s, bottled cocktails available for at-home delivery, designed with the pandemic in mind. The drinks are also available tableside with the option for customers to open the bottles themselves.

Baby Boo’s is offered with safety and satisfaction in mind. The drinks are slung via cold-storage delivery and feature the same fresh taste people get at their bar stool perch. Baby Boo’s bottles sport an expiration date, unlike some other bottled cocktail products.

There are five flavors of Boo’s Booze available, including Pisco Punch, Passion Party, Gold Bargerita, Brazilian Mule, and Mint Gin Fizz. Currently, the product can be ordered and delivered in the greater Seattle area. Plans for national shipping are in the works.

The craft drinks can also be enjoyed at the creative shop’s Gold Bar—a gilded cocktail lounge connected to both the Crown Social Distancing Club (a pop art-adorned events space renovated with paramount safety precautions) and the agency’s offices. The Gold Bar is open Wednesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m, and the building is located in Seattle’s famed South Lake Union tech hub neighborhood.

Zach Huntting, the CEO of Crown Social, developed Baby Boo’s in conjunction with his team in the agency’s experimental innovation lab, following years of tinkering on various spirit concoctions. The beverage product launch builds on Huntting’s serial entrepreneurialism: other company endeavors include Goldsho.es, a social CRM platform; Clock Strikes Gold, a finance app; and BrushedGolden, a music and e-commerce app. Within this constellation of startups, Crown Social is a crown jewel having become known as a Seattle hot shop offering mega-brand clients such as Aamazon and Zillow superior social media strategy and solutions.

About Crown Social:

CROWN Social is an award-winning digital and social media agency based in Seattle, WA. CROWN, founded by Zach Huntting, conceptualizes, develops and delivers creative campaigns for social, digital, and voice. Some of the agency’s clients include Amazon, Dell and Zillow. As a strategically led shop, CROWN combines deep consumer insights, emerging technology, and unbridled creativity to create punchy and effective campaigns that are impossible to ignore. The company’s clients range from fast-growing tech startups to Fortune 100 firms.

For More Information:

https://crownsocial.com