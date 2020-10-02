Crystal Head Adds Agave-Based Crystal Head Onyx to Award-Winning Vodka Line

New York, NY – Multi-award winning, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka, known for its signature skull bottle, continues to lead with creativity and innovation with the launch of Onyx, one of the first commercially available agave-based vodkas.

Crystal Head Onyx comes in a luxurious glossy black bottle with a matching crest debossed cap, a celebration of the powerful, warrior crystal: Onyx. Sharing its powers of intuition, focus, positivity, and protection to those who keep it close, Onyx holds connection to our earth with its protective energy allowing in no light. It combines all spectrum colors and is said to absorb negativity; the darker the stone, the more energy it holds. The new skull bottle acts as a protector for Crystal Head’s unique vodka expression and a symbol of the human journey. It focuses on positivity, calling on one’s inner creative spirit.

Made with Blue Weber Agave sourced from a single farm in Mexico, Onyx connects the growth of super-premium tequila to vodka. It is a line extension – an addition to the Crystal Head family, joining Original, produced from Canadian corn, and Aurora, crafted from English wheat. Like all Crystal Head expressions, Onyx is blended with the purest water from Newfoundland, Canada, and filtered through over 10,000 Herkimer diamonds giving the final product a clean and semi-sweet finish. Onyx does not contain any oils, sugars, or additives.

On the nose, Onyx features notes of fresh green grass, nuanced white pepper and hints of citrus. The taste profile is soft and smooth with a touch of spice and sweetness, developing into the subtle, yet unmistakable earthy grip of agave to finish. Onyx serves as an excellent base for cocktails adding value through its flavor. Onyx offers a modern take on traditional tequila cocktails and classic vodka cocktails.

“Creativity is at the heart of everything we do,” said Dan Aykroyd, Crystal Head Vodka Founder, actor and musician. “We love to push boundaries and strive to introduce consumers to cutting edge products that create excitement. With Onyx, we wanted to make an innovative liquid, an agave-based vodka, with an equally imaginative bottle to match. Onyx is unlike anything you have tasted before – it drinks like vodka but has the nuances of Blue Weber agave.”

Crystal Head Onyx Vodka is available in 750 ml with a SRP of $55 at select national and local retailers. For more information about Crystal Head Vodka, visit www.crystalheadvodka.com or join the conversation @CrystalHeadVodka #CrystalHeadOnyx, #VodkaForTheCreativeSpirit, #AgaveVodka.

About Crystal Head Vodka

Multi-award winning, ultra-premium, Crystal Head Vodka, was created by actor Dan Aykroyd and renowned artist John Alexander designed the iconic skull bottle as a symbol of life, reflecting power and enlightenment. Creativity is at the heart of Crystal Head Vodka, with the desire to inspire those who think differently and encourage their creative pursuits. Crystal Head Vodka uses only the highest-quality ingredients and pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada, to create unique ultra-premium vodka expressions that are entirely additive-free. As a distinctive final touch, Crystal Head Vodka is filtered through layers of Herkimer Diamonds. Crystal Head Vodka produces three expressions of vodka: original, made from locally sourced Canadian corn, Aurora, crafted from English wheat and Onyx, which is Blue Weber Agave sourced from a single farm in Mexico. Crystal Head Vodka is now sold in over 75 countries around the world.

For More Information:

https://www.crystalheadvodka.com/onyx