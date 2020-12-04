Cutwater Spirits Launches New White Russian Canned Cocktail

SAN DIEGO, CA – This week, Cutwater Spirits announces the national debut of White Russian, the 19th canned cocktail in its acclaimed ready-to-enjoy lineup. A beloved cult classic, White Russian features award-winning Cutwater Vodka with house-made coffee cream liqueur. With a bold 14% ABV and all-white can design, Cutwater White Russian is a standout in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category.

Earlier this year, test batches of White Russian were served exclusively in the Cutwater Tasting Room & Kitchen as part of Cutwater’s unique “R&D” program that allows guests to sample new products in development. It was an instant fan-favorite and an overnight bestseller. Now a full-time Cutwater release, this decadent crowd-pleaser is hitting store shelves everywhere, just in time for the holidays and winter season. Smooth and sippable, it offers irresistible notes of vanilla ice cream, freshly brewed coffee, rich mocha and a hint of waffle cone.

“When we came up with the fun idea of making a White Russian in a can, we set out to create something totally different than anything else out there in the Ready to Drink format,” says Master Distiller and Co-Founder, Yuseff Cherney. “This is exactly the drink you want in your hand this winter, and tastes especially awesome when you’re wearing your favorite bathrobe.”

Cherney oversees the production of all 19 Cutwater canned cocktails as well as 21 different bottled spirits across nearly every spirit category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin and whiskey (including a brand-new Anejo) To create Cutwater’s canned cocktails, Cherney works closely with Gwen Conley, Director of Quality and Innovation. The team uses Cutwater’s own real spirits and high-quality ingredients along with sensory science and masterful blending to yield exceptional results. With over 1,000 awards to date, Cutwater Spirits is synonymous with quality and is the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S.

Cutwater Spirits’ White Russian is a year-round offering now available at retailers nationwide with an SRP of $12.99 per 4-pack and an ABV of 14%. It contains dairy and is gluten-free. Consumers can find a local retailer by emailing wheretobuy@cutwaterspirits.com.

About Cutwater Spirits:

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 19 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of premium bottled spirits. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a 250-seat world-class tasting room offering lunch, dinner, cocktails, and tours. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,000 awards across its portfolio of products and is currently distributed in 45 states.

For More Information:

http://www.cutwaterspirits.com