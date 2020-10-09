Freeland Spirits Introduces New Canned French 75 Cocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. — Freeland Spirits, an Oregon craft distillery owned and operated by women, introduces its newest canned cocktail: the Freeland French 75. Made with Freeland Gin, Chehalem unoaked INOX Chardonnay, lemon juice and bubbles, the Freeland French 75 is a fresh, fun, and fizzy addition to the lineup.

With notes of fresh mint and candied lemon peel, backed up by the bountiful botanicals of Freeland’s craft gin, Freeland’s new French 75 is perfectly portable for any activity or event. It pairs as well with French cheeses as it does with brunch favorites like Eggs Benedict or popcorn and a movie at home. “With people looking for fun and easy ways to socialize over cocktails, high-quality ready-made cocktails in cans have a fresh new appeal,” said Freeland Spirits founder Jill Kuehler. “We had fun creating our French 75 with our friends at Chehalem Winery. Winemakers Katie Santora and Melissa Burr helped us create a delicious and fizzy cocktail using our own Freeland craft gin and Chehalem’s delicious Chardonnay.”

To celebrate the newest addition to its portfolio, Freeland is pairing the new French 75 with cheese. Pick up at the Booze Thru outside the Freeland tasting room in Portland. Follow @FreelandSpirits on Instagram to join in on the fun!

Freeland French 75 cans are 15.5% ABV and have a suggested retail price of $16.95 for four 250ml cans (8.4 ounces each). The cocktail is now available at the Freeland Spirits Tasting Room in Portland and will be available at retailers in Oregon, Washington, California, Florida, Illinois, and New York soon. All Freeland products are also available online.

About Freeland Spirits

Freeland Spirits was founded by Jill Kuehler in 2017 and takes its name from Kuehler’s grandmother, a role model whom she called Meemaw, who (somewhat ironically) never touched a drop of alcohol but taught Jill that women can be whatever they want to be. Freeland Spirits has a grain-to-glass philosophy and creates superior spirits that celebrate all the Northwest has to offer. Partner and Master Distiller Molly Troupe is the youngest woman in America to earn a Masters Degree in Distillation from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland. The Freeland Spirits portfolio includes American craft Gin, Dry Gin (Navy Strength), bourbon, Genever-inspired Geneva, and canned cocktails including Gin and Rose Tonic and French 75. Each month, Freeland celebrates female-identifying individuals who share their passion for busting through glass ceilings and challenging convention through its Free Spirits program.

