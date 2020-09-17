FULLBAR Expanding to Colorado and Illinois

Proof & Union is happy to announce that it’s unique brand, FULLBAR, will be available both in Colorado and Illinois starting this month. In Colorado, P&U will partner with Elite Brands of Colorado for expansion into the Centennial state. In Illinois, they will represented by the Blend Alliance (9 wholesaler partners – www.blendalliance.com).

The Grand Rapids-based company, founded by three long-time beverage-industry veterans, launched their spirits and cocktail- mixer brand earlier this year in the states of Michigan, Texas and Florida as well as online (www.fullbarcocktails.co)

FULLBAR is the nation’s first 80 proof canned spirit and N/A cocktail mixer brand. Their spirits portfolio includes their Premium Vodka, Blanco Tequila, American Whiskey, Artisan Gin and Caribbean Rum. On the N/A mixer side, they offer their Classic Margarita, Spicy Ginger Mule, Island Punch, Tonic Water and Soda Water.

Each spirit-style is available in 6 packs while the mixer lineup comes available in 4 packs. They also offer their FULLBAR “Cocktail Kit” which is a 20 pack variety which includes 2 cans of each spirit-type and 2 cans of each mixer type – allows the consumer to make 20 single cocktails or 10 doubles from the one box!

“We are really excited to enter the Colorado and Illinois marketplaces” co-Founder Eric Teodoro Franco said. “Each market is unique and gives us a great opportunity to work with heritage wholesaler partners as well as fantastic retailers/banners. Each geo really lines up well with our brand and the occasions our brand plays in.”

Franco mentioned “at-home” occasions as a big driver of the opportunity but also other occasions which allow the consumer to make great cocktails in under 10 seconds. “From hosting small gatherings safely at your house during OND, to making fresh cocktails during a weekend escape or even as an on-premise business solution, our brand really gives the consumer so many ways in how to enjoy their favorite spirit or cocktail anywhere and every time.”

“Retailers will love the high margins, innovation and flexibility in driving category sales too.”

Look for the brand in chain-stores and key independent accounts across each state.

For More Information:

https://www.fullbar.co/