GBT Named Exclusive Importer of Four Tequila and Mezcal Brands

CHICAGO — Global Beverage Team (GBT), a Chicago-based alcohol importer, has been awarded the exclusive rights to import four high-end spirits brands from Mexico.

GBT has begun importing tequila and mezcal offerings from Azteca Azul, Los Amantes, Maracame and Xicala to select markets across the U.S. via a world-class network of wholesalers.

“We are proud to now be exclusively importing these truly uniquely-crafted tequilas and mezcals, made with the highest-quality agave in Mexico,” said GBT founder José Maria Arreola Viera. “These citrus-forward spirits are specifically produced with the American palate in mind, focusing on four main characteristics: aroma, smoothness, drinkability and finish.”

Arreola Viera, a former Grupo Modelo executive, founded GBT in 2013. The company partners with award-winning alcohol makers worldwide who create innovative products and reduce their carbon footprints across every aspect of production.

The suggested retail price of each offering ranges from $19.99 to $79.99.

“For drinkers just beginning their agave adventures, Azteca Azul and Xicala offer premium drinking experiences at an affordable price,” said Kevin Schmudde, GBT’s national sales director. “Agave aficionados will fall in love with the super premium Tequila Maracame and Los Amantes Mezcal, which make some of the highest-rated spirits on the market today.”

Each bottle of Maracame, Xicala and Los Amantes includes a handmade neck tag featuring the artwork of each village and origin of distillation, underscoring GBT’s commitment to social responsibility and giving back to indigenous communities in Mexico.

Tequila

The current brands in the portfolio were developed to provide a full complement of tequilas.



Azteca Azul is produced with fully ripe, 100% pure blue agave from Los Altos. Both the Plata and Reposado offerings are 80 proof (40% ABV), and the Reposado is aged in new American oak barrels for 6 months.

The Maracame line of super premium tequila is produced with fully ripe, 100% pure blue agave from Los Altos. The Plata, Anejo, and Reposado offerings are 80 proof (40% ABV). Both Anejo (18 months) and Reposado (9 months) are aged in new American oak barrels. The Beverage Tasting Institute has awarded three gold medals to Maracame.

Mezcal



Los Amantes is a super premium line of mezcal produced with fully ripe (10 years) Espadin agave. Anejo and Reposado are 80 proof (40% ABV), and aged in American and French oak barrels for 24 months and 6 months, respectively. Joven is 86 proof (43% ABV) and bottled fresh from distillation. The Beverage Tasting Institute has awarded one platinum and two gold medals to Los Amantes.

Xicala Joven is produced with 100% Espadin Agave (10 years). It is 80 proof (40% ABV), and was awarded a gold medal and a 94-point rating by the Beverage Tasting Institute.

To support these brands, GBT is concentrating its efforts against social media and strategic retail development.

“We are extremely excited to offer our customers such a highly-rated product portfolio, and we want to grow this business the right way,” said Arreola Viera. “Our vision is long-term. We know it is essential to build these brands in key retail accounts.”

Product photos are available here. Please email pr@gbtbrands.com for more information.

About Global Beverage Team

Founded in 2013 by José Maria Arreola Viera, Global Beverage Team (GBT) is a Chicago-based alcohol importer focused on sourcing high-quality spirits from across the world. The company’s portfolio includes the Azteca Azul, Los Amantes, Maracame and Xicala brands. Prior to launching GBT, Arreola Viera spent more than 30 years with Grupo Modelo, managing brewery operations in Mexico City. He also served as president of Grupo Modelo USA.