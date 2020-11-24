George Strait’s Código Tequila Releases New Extra-Añejo Expression

Código 1530 has announced the release of a new limited-edition extra-añejo tequila expression: the George Strait Origen. As the brand’s first-ever barrel select Origen, this special offering is bottled from six unique barrels aged for over six years, hand-selected by brand co-founder and “King of Country” George Strait while on location filming the music video for his hit song “Código” at their distillery in Amatitán, Mexico.

“As I always say about Código: if it’s not your favorite, you haven’t tried it!” said Strait. “It is the highest quality tequila on the market by far, and we’re excited to release this limited-edition Origen batch to share with all our friends. I’m extremely proud of the final product and can’t wait for people to experience this special, extra-añejo tequila for themselves.”

Featuring hints of lush ripe fruit with a spicy oak bouquet, the George Strait Origen has been rested­­­­ for over six years in French White Oak barrels that previously held the world’s finest Napa Valley Cabernet. Retailing at $349.99, the 40% ABV spirit is a limited-run, with approximately 1200 bottles available nationwide.

Consumers can find it online from ReserveBar, on shelves at select Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, Twin Liquor, Sigel’s Fine Wines & Great Spirits, Western Beverages, Goody Goody, and Pinkies Liquor, and at most Total Wine & More stores across the county.

Código 1530 tequila was born from a secret family recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico’s most respected families and finest jimadors. Strait first sampled the nameless spirit while vacationing in Mexico and recruited a group of notable friends, including co-founders Ron Snyder and Federico Vaughan, to help make the tequila available to all under the Código 1530 name.

Código 1530’s five core offerings – Blanco, Rosa, Reposado, Añejo, and “Origen,” its classic Extra-Añejo – have been perfected using time-honored customs without ever veering from the traditions of the Los Bajos region and its tequilieras, including no added chemicals, flavorings, or sweeteners. Código 1530 ages its tequilas exclusively in the world’s finest Napa Valley French Oak cabernet wine barrels. The brand is now available in all 50 states and in 22 countries worldwide.

For More Information:

https://www.reservebar.com/products/codigo-1530-george-strait-origen-tequila