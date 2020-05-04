International Beverage Holdings Ltd. Partners with Hotaling & Co.

International Beverage Holdings Ltd. has announced a new partnership with leading super-premium artisanal spirits importer and distiller Hotaling & Co., as part of a new phase of ambitious growth for its portfolio in the US market. San Francisco-based Hotaling & Co. will distribute and support International Beverage’s award-winning, premium Scotch whisky and spirit brands across the US. This will include Old Pulteney, Speyburn, Balblair and anCnoc single malt Scotch whiskies; Hankey Bannister blended Scotch whisky; super premium handcrafted Scottish Gin Caorunn; Phraya Rum; and The Spirit of Thailand Mekhong.

Hotaling & Co. brings decades of experience building super-premium, artisanal spirits with an emphasis on whiskies in the US market to the partnership – a perfect fit for International Beverage’s high quality spirits, which are imbued with the character and exceptional craftsmanship of the people who make them.

An initial focus will be on the company’s flagship single malt Scotch whisky, Old Pulteney. Known as the Maritime Malt and holder of Jim Murray’s ‘World Whisky of the Year’ accolade, a new core range featuring 12, 15 and 18-year-old expressions, plus non-aged Huddart, was launched in the US in late 2019. Hotaling & Co. will also focus on building the super-premium single malt Scotch Balblair, produced in one of the oldest working distilleries in the ancient heart of the Highlands.

In addition to the new partnership with Hotaling & Co., International Beverage has announced the appointment of a new Regional Vice President, Americas, Alex R Steppacher, to lead the US business. An accomplished beverage industry executive with a successful track record in developing home-grown and global spirits brands in the US, he will work closely with the global team to drive a dynamic new US strategy for the brands.

He commented: “The USA has benefited from increasing premiumization in recent years across all categories and remains the top export market for Scotch. With record breaking case numbers in 2019, specifically for super-premium and above Scotch, and double digit growth in recent years, the outlook for a distinguished malt portfolio is excellent. This makes the timing right to partner with Hotaling & Co. Their focus on craft distilling and importing a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits from around the world makes them the wise choice for our US import strategy.”

Dan Leese, president & CEO of Hotaling & Co. added: “Hotaling & Co. has been seeking the right single malt producer from Scotland to round out our highly acclaimed portfolio. With the addition of International Beverage’s portfolio of award-winning Scottish single malts and spirits, we are proud to offer one of the most impressive and extensive selections of world whiskies available.”

For More Information:

http://www.interbevgroup.com/