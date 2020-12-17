IZO Adds a Classic Sotol and Reposado to its Premium Collection

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Just in time for holiday gifting and celebration, IZO Spirits announces the release of a premium Resposado and a Sotol more than 15 years in the making. Founded by Mexican native and Mezcal connoisseur Gaston Martinez, IZO captures the historically smooth flavor of traditionally distilled agave spirits. This season, experience the distinctive, vintage taste of a sustainably produced collection that began with an award-winning Mezcal and now includes a classic Resposado and Sotol, each handcrafted from start to finish for a true depth of flavor that honors its respected heritage.

“Our Reposado is a rich, velvety tequila, made to warm the soul,” explains Martinez. “Our Sotol is the only non-agave IZO spirit – but no Mexican-inspired collection is complete without a lively, traditional Sotol.”

This historic spirit is named for the local Desert Spoon (“Sotol”) from which it is crafted, with each spike-leafed, silver-blue plant producing just one precious bottle in its 15-year lifespan. Once the Desert Spoon reaches maturity, the IZO Jimadores (or “harvesters”) remove the outer leaves and extract the piña (or “heart”). The core is then slow cooked in an underground pit lined with natural lava rock and hand-selected, renewably-sourced local Oak. Next, the juice is fermented and twice distilled, producing a bright, clean IZO Sotol that complements the smoky depth and richness of IZO Mezcal.

Likewise, IZO Reposado is purposefully crafted from hand-harvested local agave in a traditional process similar to the Sotol. Trained Jimadores slow-roast the wild agave piñas over natural volcanic rock, after which the distilled spirit is aged in American Oak barrels for at least two months. The result is an extraordinary bouquet of flavors and aromas – spicy vanilla, rich walnut, subtle banana, and bright green apple. Every note blends together perfectly for a smooth, softly warming experience that is characteristic of a premium quality Resposado.

This holiday season, gift and gather around an exceptional pour: IZO Sotol and IZO Reposado, each traditionally distilled and beautifully preserved in artisanal bottles designed to honor its Mexican point of origin. Discover the sophisticated taste of IZO – the perfect complement to any holiday menu – along with a curated selection of cocktail recipes at IZOMezcal.com. Explore the full collection of IZO agave spirits at select Costco stores and online, including Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Ensamble, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Añejo, Sotol, and Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino.

About IZO Spirits:

Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Durango, Mexico – IZO is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Mezcal speaks to generations of Mezcaleros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist label and bottle design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Mezcal tells the story of centuries’ old Mexican tradition and of one man’s vision to share it with the world. Learn more about the IZO collection of handcrafted agave spirits at IzoMezcal.com.

http://www.izomezcal.com