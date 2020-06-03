IZO Spirits Introduces Pure-Distilled Sotol

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A step between Tequila and Mezcal, experience the rich, earthy notes of Sotol – a pure-distilled spirit 15 years in the making – from award-winning IZO Spirits. Founded by Mexico native Gaston Martinez, IZO offers premium, flavorful spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of rural Durango, according to centuries of tradition. Now, released as part of the complete IZO collection, Sotol adds a rich depth to fan-favorite cocktails and offers a subtle smokiness perfect for sipping.

“This is the only IZO spirit not made from agave,” explains Martinez. “But you simply can’t have a true Mexican-inspired collection without the depth and light sweetness of traditional Sotol.”

Named for the round-shaped root of the silver-blue plant from which it is made, IZO Sotol comes from the Desert Spoon found among the high desert landscape of Northern Mexico. While agave matures at roughly eight years, flowering only once and producing around five bottles of Tequila per plant, the Desert Spoon blooms every few years of its 15-year lifespan and produces just one precious bottle of Sotol. At maturity, relying on a similar process to Mezcal, the IZO Jimadores remove the outer leaves, and extract the piña (or “heart”), which is then slow cooked in a lava lined pit, fired by hand selected local Oak. The juice is then fermented and distilled twice to produce a clean, smooth Sotol from start to finish.

Considered the official drink of Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Martinez’s own home town of Durango, Sotol is best enjoyed by the sip to experience its full flavor. It can also be used in place of Tequila for a sophisticated twist on a variety of cocktails. Try it in a refreshingly simple Sotol and Sage – an upgrade on the classic summer Mojito:

1 oz lime juice

½ oz agave nectar

2 oz IZO Sotol

2-4 oz soda water

5-10 fresh Sage leaves

Muddle lime juice and Sage leaves in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, the agave nectar, IZO Sotol, and soda water. Shake gently to combine, then strain over a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with a spritz of soda water, garnish with a Sage leaf and enjoy.

Explore the clean taste of traditional IZO Sotol, along with a full collection of IZO agave spirits – including Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Ensamble, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Añejo, and Tequila Extra Añejo Cristalino – at IZOMezcal.com. Taste the proud tradition of agave spirits sustainably distilled “from ground to glass,” ensuring consistent, perfectly-balanced flavor. Discover the rich history behind the full-bodied IZO Agave Spirits collection, along with refreshing cocktail recipes, at www.IZOMezcal.com.

About IZO Agave Spirits:

Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Durango, Mexico – IZO is a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Mezcal speaks to generations of Mezcaleros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist label and bottle design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Mezcal tells the story of centuries’ old Mexican tradition and of one man’s vision to share it with the world. Learn more about the IZO collection of handcrafted agave spirits at IzoMezcal.com. Follow us at @IzoMezcal.

For More Information:

https://izomezcal.com