Kahlúa Launches On-The-Go Coffee Cocktail With New Nitro Cold Brew

Satisfying the increasing demand for coffee and spirits-based RTD offerings, Nitro Cold Brew is a coffee cocktail made with rum, coffee liqueur and 100% Arabica cold brew coffee, steeped for at least 18 hours. Complementing Kahlu´a’s Espresso Martini RTD, this new addition is just 80 calories. Specially designed with a nitro widget, the perfect coffee cocktail can now be poured in under three seconds.

With over half (56%) of Americans drinking more coffee than they used to , it’s unsurprising that interest in coffee cocktails, such as the popular espresso martini, is expanding. In tandem, the spirits-based RTD market is also experiencing rapid growth, driven by millennial-aged consumers looking for convenient products to fit their busy lifestyles. Expanding 78% YOY, the category is now worth $315M in the U.S. alone.

Kahlu´a hopes to tap into the growth of these markets with the launch of Nitro Cold Brew this summer. The high-quality, on-the-go coffee cocktail is the ideal choice for the sun-worshiper, the pro-BBQer or the after-hours coffee sipper.

Troy Gorczyca, U.S. Brand Director at Kahlu´a comments on the launch: “The data shows that the popularity of RTDs is continuing to grow rapidly and as coffee cocktail culture progresses into the RTD category, Kahlu´a Nitro Cold Brew is the perfect marriage. Tapping into the desire for convenience without compromise – it’s the best of both worlds.”

Kahlu´a Nitro Cold Brew is 4.5% ABV and best served chilled. Available nationwide from July 1st 2020.at Kroger’s, Albersons and Total Wine & more.