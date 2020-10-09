Kings County Distillery Announces New 7-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

NEW YORK — Kings County Distillery, New York City’s premier whiskey distillery and one of America’s leading craft distillers, announces the release of the first in a series of rare and superlative single barrel whiskeys, to coincide with its 10th year birthday celebrations.

The first of these will be Kings County Distillery’s 7 Year Single Barrel Bourbon, which may be the oldest age-statement bourbon distilled outside of traditional bourbon country and the oldest age-stated pot-distilled bourbon. Distilled in July 2013 and bottled at 107 proof, this barrel saw 34% angel’s share and spent its career in the greenhouse-like upstairs aging room in the Navy Yard distillery. Barrel forward and full of dry spice, this is the most traditional-flavored bourbon from Kings County. With silver foil on the label and a handsome wooden box (made in Brooklyn!), this is truly a celebratory whiskey.

This single barrel release marks the first of a waterfall of older and exceptional single barrel releases from Kings County. While these first barrels will be offered exclusively from the distillery starting on October 14th at noon, future versions of the Single Barrel series will be distributed throughout Kings County’s best accounts in NY and around the country.

“Less than a handful of legitimate distillers outside of Kentucky have released an age stated whiskey of 7+ years,” said distiller and co-founder Colin Spoelman. “This coincides with a watershed moment for craft distillers. We’ve always known our whiskey compared well to whiskey in its peer age group, but we never had whiskey aged comparably to some of the best American whiskey until now. While we are still holding barrels for even longer aged whiskeys, we feel these older barrels mark another stage of maturity in our evolution as one of the most determined, creative, and uncompromising distillers in the country.”

The distillery also offers its whiskeys for sale to roughly 40 states online and through distributors in 22 states and 7 countries. It has reopened its tasting room, the Gatehouses, for outdoor consumption and tasting, and in place of tours is organizing live, distanced education events. The factory pivoted to hand sanitizer production from March to June, making it available online as a pay-what-you-can basis, as well as donating to front-line workers.

KINGS COUNTY DISTILLERY is New York City’s oldest, largest, and premier whiskey distillery. Founded in 2010, Kings County makes handmade bourbon, rye and other whiskeys out of the 121-year-old Paymaster Building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Kings County draws on many different distilling practices and cultures to create creative American whiskeys that remain traditional but defy convention. Kings County’s whiskeys that have been praised by the New York Times, Wine & Spirits Magazine, and Whiskey Advocate and is recognized as one of the preeminent craft distilleries in the United States, having been named Distillery of the Year in 2016 from the American Distilling Institute.

