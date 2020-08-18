New Drinks Company to Build Premium Brand Portfolio For On and Off Trade

MANCHESTER, UK– A newly-formed drinks company focusing on spirits is set to curate, create and craft a portfolio of premium drink brands for the On and Off trade.

Spearheaded by grassroots industry professional Becky Davies, former On-Trade Sales Director at Mangrove Global, and powered by Manchester-based firm Kingsland Drinks, the new company will benefit from Kingsland’s unrivalled route to market and end-to-end category service, but will run as an entirely separate business dedicated to providing luxury and premium drink brands and expertise to the On and Off trade.

Davies sits at the helm of the company and has enjoyed a long-standing career in the spirit and hospitality industries, working through the ranks at a number of high profile, heavyweight cocktail bars in Manchester and Leeds, before making the move into sourcing, sales and management.

During her time at Mangrove Global, Becky worked with over 40 different premium brands spanning over multiple different spirit categories, some of which are now successful global brands having been nurtured and seeded in the UK On trade.

The new company – set to be named and officially launched soon – will offer a portfolio of authentic, premium agency brands alongside a significant range of new and emerging brands that have been crafted with the utmost care and best intentions.

Davies comments: “Spirits in particular have been my passion for over a decade, the innovation and creativity illustrated on a daily basis is incredible to be part of. I can’t wait to bring all of that to the new company with the freedom to shape a seriously brilliant portfolio of purposeful brands and service some of the hospitality industry’s best outlets.

“I’ve grown through the industry, making great connections and long-term relationships along the way. I come into the role with a focused objective to build compelling, relevant and conscious brands with a team of knowledgeable drink specialists.”

The new company, based in Manchester, is recruiting now for talented sales and marketing professionals with dedicated spirits experience and an agile and entrepreneurial mindset, ready for a new fulfilling challenge.

Davies comments: “My focus right now is to continue my search for exciting, innovative and – where possible – first-to-market liquids and brands to collaborate with. We want to bring together a team of experts who strive to be part of something with real momentum, energy and ambition. This is a unique opportunity to join an exciting new venture and to contribute to and build from the ground up.”

Andy Sagar, Executive Chairman of Kingsland Drinks, comments: “It’s early days in the formation of the new company, but we’re very much behind supporting its growth and footprint across the industry. Under Becky’s expert eye, it will exist as a standalone business with the freedom to grow and evolve naturally.

“Critically, its offering will be a welcome shot in the arm for premium drinks; UK consumers are increasingly seeking out new and exciting drinks and becoming more sophisticated in their choices and knowledge. We’re already hugely excited about the offering Becky is curating and have incredible confidence that, with Becky at the helm, it’ll become a destination for outlets seeking stand out luxury and premium drink brands.”