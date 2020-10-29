Niche Import Co. Named U.S. Sales & Marketing Agent for Koskenkorva Vodka

CEDAR KNOLLS, NJ — Niche Imports has been appointed the sales and marketing agent for Koskenkorva Vodka for the U.S. market.

“Koskenkorva Vodka is positioned at the forefront of sustainability, craft and provenance. All three touch points are trending in the US market and we believe Niche Import Co. is well positioned to expand our presence in this very important market” says Pontus Forth, Export Director at Altia, a leading Nordic alcoholic beverage brand company operating in the wine and spirits markets in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Koskenkorva has garnered several awards at international industry competitions, including Master and Gold medals at the renowned annual Vodka Masters competition as well as The Drinks Business Green Company of the Year. “We’re very much looking forward to working together. Niche Import Co is a passionate and innovative company with a strong track record in building brands and establishing efficient distribution structures in the market, added Forth. Niche VP Sales, Tom Wagstaff says: “ We are very excited to add Koskenkorva Vodka from Finland, to our growing, premium and artisan portfolio “

Etienne de Salins, President Niche adds, “ We are very excited to work with Altia, expanding the distribution of Koskenkorva Vodka throughout the U.S. We know that the category is competitive and we are confident that Koskenkorva, an authentic Nordic Vodka will be able to make headway with U.S. consumers with Green approach.

About Niche Import Co – A Marussia Beverages Company

At Niche Import Co., A Marussia Beverages Company, it is our mission to form strategic partnerships with international wine and spirit producers from around the world to import, define, find and maintain distribution channels for high quality specialty brands in the U.S. market.

Since 1992, we have been passionately committed to achieving and surpassing both our producers’ and customers’ individual objectives through an effective collaboration of long term brand building initiatives. Niche Import co. import such brands as Hatozaki Japanese Whiskies, Mozart Chocolate Liqueurs, Barenjager Honey Liqueurs, Mamont Vodka, Mossburn Scotch Whiskies, Mezan Rums, STROH Rums, Schladerer Fruit Brandies, to name a few.

About Altia

Altia is a leading Nordic alcoholic beverage brand company operating in the wine and spirits markets in the Nordic and Baltic countries. The company exports alcoholic beverages to approximately 30 countries in Europe, Asia and North America. Altia wants to support the development of a modern, responsible Nordic drinking culture. Altia owns some of the best known and loved wine and spirits brands in the Nordics. Altia’s key exports brands are Koskenkorva, O.P. Anderson and Larsen. Other iconic Nordic brands are Valhalla, Chill Out, Blossa, Xanté, Jaloviina, Leijona, Explorer and Grönstedts.. Altia’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 359.6 million, and the company employs about 650 professionals. Altia’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Koskenkorva Vodka

Koskenkorva is a classic vodka made from nature’s best ingredients. Koskenkorva has been distilled in the village of Koskenkorva in Finland since 1953. The northernmost grown barley, pure unfiltered groundwater and continuous distillation result in one of the smoothest, purest vodkas in the world. Koskenkorva has won several awards at international industry competitions, including Master and Gold medals at the renowned annual Vodka Masters competition. Sustainability is at the core of the Koskenkorva brand and the spearhead in innovation. The Koskenkorva distillery is a forerunner in the bio- and circular economy.

https://www.koskenkorva.com