Old Forge Distillery Supplies 3K Gallons of Hand Sanitizer for Essential Workers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.– In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Forge Distillery (Pigeon Forge, TN) has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) to provide nearly 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for the state to distribute to the critical areas in need. The hand sanitizer, produced in accordance with World Health Organization and the Federal Drug Administration guidelines, will be sent to the governmental agencies in varying containers that include five-gallon buckets as provided by a partnership with the Sevierville Lowe’s Home Improvement store #693.

“We saw a need in our communities, and we are on a mission to make a difference,” said Kris Tatum, co-owner of Old Forge Distillery and president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild. “These essential workers are showing up to take care of our roads and deliver supplies to hospitals and healthcare facilities. We want to do our part to help keep them safe.”

The Distillery, known for crafting small-batch spirits, shifted its focus to hand sanitizer production in March when COVID-19 cases began to increase. In addition to statewide government agencies, the team has focused their efforts locally and regionally providing 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to emergency agencies, non-profits, hospitals, railways, transportation and delivery services and other essential businesses.

“The irony here is that during Prohibition, many distilleries became medical dispensaries in times of sickness,” noted Keener Stanton, head distiller at Old Forge Distillery. “I think we’re heeding the call of our ancestors and doing what those who came before us would’ve been proud to see us do.”

Old Forge Distillery, as well as other East Tennessee distilleries like Old Tennessee Distilling Company and Sugarland’s Distilling Company, all plan to continue production of hand sanitizer at this time. Please continue to support your local distilleries at this time. Any individual or organization interested in obtaining hand sanitizer should contact info@oldforgedistillery.com for more information.

About Old Forge Distillery

Nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Old Forge Distillery hand forges small-batch spirits including award-winning moonshines, cream liqueurs, bourbon, vodka and its newly released Rock & Rye line – a high proof pre-prohibition favorite. Located in the heart of the historic Old Mill Square in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Old Forge crafts spirits using stone-ground grains from The Old Mill, one of the oldest continually operated grist mills in America. Visit Old Forge Distillery for free samples to experience a taste of Tennessee or let their bartender forge you an artisan cocktail at the distillery cocktail bar. Old Forge Distillery, located at 170 Old Mill Ave, Pigeon Forge, TN, is a proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. For more information go to www.oldforgedistillery.com.