OM Liqueurs Announces $1 Per Bottle to Benefit the United States Bartender Guild’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.– OM Liqueurs, imported by Vision Wine & Spirits, has pledged to donate $1 per bottle sold, this year, to the USBG COVID-19 and Emergency Bartender Relief Fund. This activation is retroactive to include nationwide sales since January 1 and will continue through December 31, 2020.

“Times are tough for everyone right now, and so although our sales have come to a screeching halt, I can’t think of a better cause than to support our bartending community, who have supported our small brand over the years.” says OM Spirits CEO, Jason Monkarsh.

OM Liqueurs is an award winning low-proof, low sugar product featured in hotels, restaurants and bars throughout the United States. It has flourished by creating personal relationships with the bar community. By donating on a Year-To-Date basis, rather than only current sales, OM Liqueurs can make an immediate impact and a higher donation for the year.

“Some of our early adopters are in cities hit hardest by COVID-19, including New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. We care about the people in these communities. They are not just our clients but also our friends,” adds OM Spirits CMO, Natalie Bovis.

With nearly 700,000 U.S. bartenders out of work or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) and the USBG National Charity Foundation (USBG Foundation) are partnering with beverage alcohol brands to raise funds for this community in crisis. The USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) has successfully supported bartenders in crisis since its inception in 2015.

To meet the urgent need for assistance caused by COVID-19, the USBG Foundation has scaled up its existing infrastructure by partnering with leaders in technology, data storage, and secure payment processing to make its already proven platform even more robust; and has onboarded a team of more than 300 trained volunteers who are screening and vetting thousands of applications daily. The USBG Foundation has received over 200,000 applications and anticipates an average timeline for approving and processing COVID-19 Relief Campaign emergency grants will be four weeks, with the first grants set to be distributed in early April.

OM Liqueurs will also continue to donate a portion of sales to its current charitable recipient, Trees for the Future. Contact Vision Wine & Spirits to inquire about where to order product.

Vision Wine & Spirits, LLC is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908.

For More Information

usbgfoundation.org/covid-19-response