Paradise Brands Signs with Republic National Distributing Co. in Florida

West Palm Beach, FL – Paradise Brands in West Palm Beach, Florida has signed with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) of Florida to handle distribution of Monkey in Paradise Vodka and the company’s most recent acquisition, Blue Nectar Tequila. The change in distribution is effective June 1, 2020, bringing the total number of RNDC markets for Paradise Brands to eight (CO, FL, OK, OH, LA, NM, SC, TX).

“We’ve had great success working with RNDC in markets across the country and we look forward to working with them in one of our strongest markets – Florida,” said National Sales Manager/Exec VP Frank Sacca.

Award-winning Monkey in Paradise Vodka is distilled in Florida and has seen robust, triple-digit growth across the U.S. The brand has gained momentum in Florida picking up significant distribution at ABC, Publix, Total Wine, and Winn Dixie. Monkey in Paradise, which is made from 100% American grown corn and distilled seven-times, attributes its growing popularity in part to its sugar-free, gluten-free, and carb-free positioning.

“Monkey in Paradise Vodka and Blue Nectar Tequila are a perfect fit for our portfolio. Both brands are in solid growth categories which will do very well in Florida,” said Ron Barcena, EVP Florida at RNDC.

About Paradise Brands LLC

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Paradise Brands markets and manages award-winning spirits like Monkey in Paradise Vodka and Blue Nectar Tequila. To learn more about Paradise Brands and its brands visit monkeyinparadise.com or bluenectartequila.com