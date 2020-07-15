PATRÓN Tequila Appoints David Rodriguez As New Master Distiller

Hamilton, Bermuda — PATRÓN tequila, part of Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, is proud to announce that David Rodriguez, Director General of PATRÓN Spirits Manufacturing Operations in Mexico, will be promoted to Master Distiller, effective immediately. Rodriguez will continue to be a leader in his field, as he takes on the role of Master Distiller for the world’s number one ultra-premium tequila. A visionary steward of the PATRÓN brand for nearly 18 years, Rodriguez has worked side by side with legendary Master Distiller, Francisco Alcaraz, to produce and approve every batch of PATRÓN that leaves the distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

Alcaraz, Rodriguez’s longtime mentor, will officially retire today after a remarkable career that has set the tequila category standard for excellence. Alcaraz has been with PATRÓN from the early days of the brand’s conception and has become a household name in the industry as the longest standing master distiller working in the tequila business, with 50 years of service including more than 30 years at PATRÓN. During his tenure, Alcaraz has helped shape PATRÓN to the global, iconic brand that it is today selling 2.8 million nine-liter cases around the world. His accomplishments include helping define PATRÓN’s signature taste profile, development of the core tequilas along with the limited-edition releases, leading innovation and experimentation and serving as a recognized and well-loved global brand ambassador helping drive the brand’s expansion.

“I am privileged to have had such a fulfilling and life changing career at PATRÓN tequila,” said Francisco Alcaraz, legendary Master Distiller. “The time has come to pass the baton and there is no better person for the job than David Rodriguez. I am grateful to leave my life’s work in the hands of such an incredible and passionate professional. David is like family to me and I know he will carry on and honor the PATRÓN process.”

“We wish Francisco the very best as he retires and thank him for all he has done to help growPATRÓN into one of the world’s fastest-growing global spirits brands,” said Mahesh Madhavan, Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi Limited. “We are glad to have his successor come from within the company. On behalf of Bacardi and our PATRÓN family, I would like to offer David our deep congratulations. We look forward to watching him on this journey and celebrating what is next for PATRÓN.”

With family at the heart of the PATRÓN business, Alcaraz is incredibly proud to pass the torch to Rodriguez who has been working under his tutelage for nearly 18 years. PATRÓN singlehandedly created the ultra-premium tequila category and is today one of the world’s most recognized and admired luxury spirits brands. Under the leadership of Rodriguez, PATRÓN will continue to innovate while staying true both to the brand’s time-honored recipe and process, and caring tremendously for the people who comprise the PATRÓN community.

“I am incredibly humbled to take on the role as Master Distiller and I offer Francisco our limitless gratitude for helping build this iconic brand and changing the tequila category forever,” said David Rodriguez, PATRÓN Master Distiller. “I wish Francisco all the best on his well-deserved retirement. I’m honored to carry on his legacy into the next chapter for PATRÓN.”