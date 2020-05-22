Pendleton Whisky Donates $100K for COVID Relief in Western Sports Community

With close ties to the Western sports community, Pendleton® Whisky knows the challenges Western athletes are facing due to recent cancelled events and fewer chances to ride for a paycheck. The “whisky of the Great American West,” teamed up with athletes and personalities from the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), and BFO (Bullfighters Only) in an effort to help the athletes impacted during these difficult times and raise money for those who need it most.

The whisky brand, born in the iconic western town of Pendleton, Oregon and named for the revered Pendleton Round-Up, teamed up with Weston Rutkowski, Chase Outlaw, Ivy Conrado, J.B. Mauney, Matt West and Mindy Monjaras to deliver a heart-felt message, encouraging fans to join them in donating to athletes and their families in need. Their message serves as an announcement for Pendleton Whisky’s $100,000 donation to the Western Sports Foundation’s Protect the Ride campaign, established in response to the COVID-19 crisis, which offers direct relief for Western sports athletes facing financial hardships.

Pendleton Whisky invites Western sports fans to join them in honoring the meaning of “True Western Tradition” by visiting PendletonWhisky.com to donate directly to the Protect the Ride campaign or purchase a Pendleton Whisky bandana—all proceeds going directly to the fund.

Pendleton Whisky’s donation is one of many initiatives its parent company, Proximo Spirits, enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic across their portfolio of brands, including a $1 million donation split between charity organizations Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) and World Central Kitchen (WCK).

About Pendleton Whisky

Pendleton Whisky is imported and bottled in Hood River, Oregon, and is available nationwide. The oak barrel-aged whisky uses glacier-fed spring water from Oregon’s Mt. Hood and is known for its uncommonly smooth taste and rich, complex flavor. Pendleton Whisky is the official whisky of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and the official spirit of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).Pendleton Whisky is distributed in the U.S. by Proximo Spirits. For the third consecutive year, Pendleton Whisky has been named one of Impact’s Hot Brands, for being one of the fastest-growing spirits labels across the U.S. Visit Pendleton Whisky online at pendletonwhisky.com or at @PendletonWhisky on Facebook and Instagram.

