Salcombe Gin Ventures Across the Atlantic to the USA

Salcombe Distilling Co., located in the stunning coastal town of Salcombe, Devon on the South West Coast of England, ‘hand crafts’ exceptional ‘small batch’ gins at its waterside distillery; one of the world’s only distilleries directly accessible by boat.

This summer sees Salcombe Distilling Co., launch its international multi-award-winning gin brand Salcombe Gin in the USA with the introduction of two exceptional signature gins. Salcombe Gin ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ and Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’ are both Double Gold San Francisco World Spirits medal winners and are now available in New England, New York and Connecticut.

Co-founder, Angus Lugsdin comments ‘It is extremely exciting to be venturing into the US market with our two core product signature gins, ‘Start Point’ and ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’. Salcombe has a natural affinity with the Eastern seaboard of the USA and a linked history, sharing many similarities to the Hamptons and Cape Cod, as aspirational coastal destinations. Salcombe Gin is recognised as producing some of the finest gins in the world and our ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ effortlessly raises the bar in the ‘pink’ gin category. It is fantastic to see such excitement and initial demand for our products with our US partners.’

Doug Epstein, Managing Principal of Horizon Beverage, the largest wholesale spirits, wine and beer distributor in New England added ‘We are thrilled to partner with Angus and team throughout New England with Salcombe Gin as they introduce their exceptional product to the US market. As the UK’s #1 Luxury Gin Brand they are a natural fit into our prestige product portfolio. Salcombe Distilling Co. has a phenomenal reputation as an international craft distiller, producing gins of the highest quality and Salcombe Gin effortlessly combines award winning taste with luxury packaging. Their products are on trend and will have enormous appeal to our customers.’

Inspired by the coastal vitality of Salcombe and its shipbuilding heritage, Salcombe Gin is distilled with an unrivalled passion, care and attention to detail using only the finest ingredients and is blended with naturally soft water from Dartmoor National Park to create exceptionally smooth gins.

The Salcombe Fruiters were schooner sailing vessels built in the 19th century. These hand-built ships were the fastest of their day, carrying highly perishable cargos of fresh fruits and spices from exotic trading routes around the world to England’s ports. Salcombe Gin harnesses the essence of these ships’ precious cargo and their exotic trading routes by using only the finest citrus fruits and spices to create exceptional gins, that are inspired by maritime history.

‘ROSÉ SAINTE MARIE’: 2020 Double Gold medal at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition The only dry pink gin in the world to be awarded this accolade. 41.4% ABV, 750ml, SRP $39.99.

Inspired by the aromas, flavours and lifestyle of the Mediterranean coast, ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ is bright, crisp, fresh and elegant. The award-winning delicate, fresh flavours are reminiscent of Southern France and in turn, emulate qualities of a dry rosé wine from the Provence region. This gin sets the president in the flavoured gin market that is typically overcrowded by sugary alternatives and elevates the ‘pink’ gin category.

‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ is purposefully dry and has no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours – its ‘all natural’ pink hue is derived from unsweetened red fruits. The gin pays homage to the Sainte Marie lighthouse in the South of France, that marks the entrance to the old port of Marseille from where 19th century Salcombe Fruit Schooners loaded supplies of citrus fruits and herbs bound for England.

‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ is distilled with Macedonian juniper, together with angelica root and fresh strawberries that create a subtle and natural sweetness. An additional twelve hand-sourced botanicals including orange blossom, rose petals, fresh lemon, orange peel, lemon verbena and pink peppercorns are then added to the distillation.

‘START POINT’: Double Gold medal winner at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition and awarded 96 points by the Beverage Testing Institute 44% ABV, 750ml, SRP $39.99

‘Start Point’ is a classic, citrus led London Dry gin that is exceptionally smooth, distinct and complex. The iconic ‘Start Point’ lighthouse marked the beginning of the 19th century voyages of the Salcombe Fruit Schooners which carried the exotic goods, fruits and spices that inspire this gin’s signature flavour.

This versatile gin is distilled using the precision of the one-shot London Dry method and features 13 fine botanicals with citrus flavours encompassing red grapefruit, lemon and lime peels alongside English coriander seed, Macedonian juniper and orris root. It is blended with water from nearby Dartmoor National park, which is naturally soft and contributes to the smoothness of the gin.

‘Start Point’ has distinct notes of red grapefruit along with heady, earthy pine notes from Macedonian juniper. It is perfectly balanced with warming spiced aromas on the nose. Rich, full and incredibly smooth on the palate, with a touch of earthy sweetness from liquorice and angelica root. The finish is fresh, lingering and balanced whilst lengthened by green cardamom.

About Salcombe Distilling Co.

Inspired by the coastal vitality of Salcombe and its shipbuilding heritage for exotic trading routes, Salcombe Distilling Co. creates exceptional gins at its waterside distillery on Island Street, Salcombe, UK; one of the world’s only distilleries directly accessible by boat. Every drop of Salcombe Gin is distilled with an unrivalled passion, care and attention to detail.

Launched in the UK in 2016, Salcombe Gin is distilled on ‘Provident’, a 450l bespoke copper pot still which stands proud behind glass doors at the distillery for all to see whilst enjoying a ‘Salcombe & Tonic’ in the tasting bar overlooking the Salcombe estuary. The distillery also boasts an award-winning Gin School where visitors can learn about distillation and create their own bottle of gin under the guidance of a master distiller. There is also a retail store ‘The Victuallers’ where shoppers can peruse Salcombe Gin’s carefully curated collection of gins and gifts.

Salcombe Gin is now available in New England, New York and Connecticut. Imported by Park Street Imports and distributed by Horizon Beverage, Empire Merchants and Connecticut Distributors Inc.

About Salcombe The stunning coastal town of Salcombe is renowned for its sailing and captivating coastline on England’s South West coast. Located within a protected Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and just three hours from London, it is considered by many to be ‘The Hamptons’ of the UK.