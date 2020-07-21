Savîle Rebrands Premium Rumtini as Tropical Rum Cocktail

Black-owned spirit brand founder, Dee Tutt, is not letting the pandemic slow her down, pushing her tropical rum cocktail back to market.

We could all use a vacation, but with challenges posed by the pandemic, the deck in the backyard is a safer bet. What about the sand, palm trees and beach? Leave it to Tutt to provide ‘a taste of the islands’ with Savîle Tropical Rum Cocktail. After a brief hiatus from the market, Tutt is looking to bring her cocktail creation born from gatherings with friends and family, back to shelves across the country.

An all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan-friendly cocktail, Tutt has evolved the flavors and ingredients to a mixture that has become a passion project and business. Savîle contains premium rum made from some of the finest sugarcane, and a blend of tropical fruits. With 15% alcohol per 6.8oz can, it’s summertime and the sippin’ is easy.

“This tropical rum cocktail was born from people. This is a beverage to enjoy with friends, family, or solo, to remind you of that island experience. If you can’t lie on a beach somewhere you can have a little vacation in a can. Everything you need is already included in the can. We use premium rum and our ingredients are all-natural, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly. No surprises!” said Tutt.

Originally launched in 2015, Savîle came out of distribution in 2018 to enhance the formula, rebrand from Savîle Premium Rumtini to the new Savîle Tropical Rum Cocktail, and offer new size options, moving away from the original liter bottle. Tutt has already moved many mountains to bring her vision back to life, but she said she is not stopping and is determined to bring Savîle back, better than ever.

“There are very few African American women in this industry producing a spirit and you are often discouraged from trying,” Tutt said. “I could have folded years ago when we struggled to raise the funds to keep going, but I believe in this product and I have a passion for what I do. Savîle is a testament to hard work and I will keep going.”

About Savîle:

Good things often take time and taking Savîle from family gathering to bottled and branded, was no exception. 35 years in the making, Savîle Tropical Rum Cocktail, formerly Savîle Premium Rumtini, has evolved from a fruity, tasty, mixed drink, to a true taste of the islands. This tropical rum cocktail combines rum, a blend of tropical fruits, and countless rounds in Dee Tutt’s test kitchen at the mercy of her toughest critics, her family and friends. Savîle is a delicious cocktail that is fruity, but not too sweet, with a generous alcohol level that allows for a drinking experience you can relax and enjoy, as if you were on vacation. Savîle is a drink for all audiences of legal drinking age and mimics what Tutt stands for—an all-natural, clean brand, that can be shared by all.

For More Information:

