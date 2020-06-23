Smoke Jumper Bourbon Dedicates New Release to First Responders

STEVENSON, WA – Skunk Brothers Spirits has released Smoke Jumper Bourbon, dedicated to the heroic wildland firefighters who parachute into the epicenter of the fire to fight it at the source. Skunk Brothers CEO Scott Donoho has been active in the USAF, U.S. Air National Guard and as a State of Oregon Fire Fighter for a combined 23 years. Skunk Brothers is a Disabled Veteran owned Distillery.

Smokejumpers are specially trained wildland firefighters who provide an initial attack response on remote wildland fires. They are inserted at the site of the fire by parachute. Smokejumpers are trained and experienced wildland firefighters. In addition to performing the initial attack on wildfires, they may also provide leadership for extended attacks on wildland fires. Shortly after smokejumpers touch ground, they are supplied by parachute with food, water, and firefighting tools, making them self-sufficient for 48 hours. Smokejumpers are usually on duty from early spring through late fall.

Smoke Jumper is a sweet and smoky bourbon that is made with local Washington-grown corn, malted barley, white wheat, a little bit of rye and some peated malt imported from the United Kingdom. The spirit is all made in-house, where the mash is fermented and distilled in a 300-gallon reflux column still, then sits low and slow in a 100-gallon all copper pot still. Once the spirit is smooth and ready to age, it goes through an accelerated aging process in a barrel, the company says. This 90-proof bourbon is available in a 750-ml bottle for $39.95.

Skunk Brothers Distillery is a grain-to-glass distillery run by a family of disabled military veterans. Located in scenic Washington State’s Columbia Gorge, Skunk Brothers specializes in high-quality handcrafted spirits. Using old school formulas and techniques combined with new technology, they distill high-quality whiskeys and other spirits as well as sanitizer. For more information, visit: skunkbrothersspirits.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

