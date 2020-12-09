Sparkling Mezcal Brand Elenita Partners with Ben E. Keith Beverages on Texas Launch

LOS ANGELES — Elenita, the world’s first canned sparkling mezcal, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Ben E. Keith Beverages for statewide distribution in the Texas market.

The product will be available statewide, with the initial focus on Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Elenita can be purchased at Total Wine and Goody Goody retail locations, with other key liquor chains being added in the coming months.

“We are excited to partner with Ben E. Keith since they offer the expertise and knowledge of a craft spirits distributor, while boasting the capabilities and reach of a major beer distributor,” said Elenita Co-Founder and CEO, Jordan Dil. “This positions them to really understand our vision for Elenita, and makes them the perfect partner to scale the brand with. T.J. and his team at Ben E. Keith are best in class, and we are excited by the opportunity to bring Elenita to the Texas market with them.”

Crafted from 100% Agave Espadín – an artisanal mezcal distilled inOaxaca – Elenita is bold, authentic, and a little unexpected. The iconic smokey nectar is combined with natural juices and sparkling water to create an easy drinking, balanced flavor profile. Perfectly packaged in 12oz slim cans, Elenita is available in two distinct flavors: the light and refreshing Cucumber Lime Basil and the never too sweet, perfectly spicy Pineapple Jalapeño.

“Elenita is a great addition to our growing spirits portfolio as both the brand and the team behind it embodies the attributes we are looking for in our spirits partners. Considering the ongoing success of the ready-to-drink category and mezcal’s rising popularity, we believe Elenita is well positioned for long term success in Texas,” said T.J. Samuelson, Texas Spirits Manager at Ben E. Keith.

ABOUT ELENITA

The California-based company was founded by friends and classmatesJordan Dil and Mikel Noriega during their MBA at UCLA Anderson. Looking to break out of the traditional corporate mold, and follow a less traveled entrepreneurial path, they were inspired by their love of mezcal to create something new and special. On their trips to Oaxaca and Mexico City, the two, along with friends, immersed themselves in the world of mezcal and experienced the entirety of its mysticism, and soon after, Elenita was born. Encouraged by evolving consumer excitement around mezcal, the fastest growing spirit in theU.S., and by the thriving demand for convenient, yet high-quality Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverage options, they knew the time was right to embark on their Elenita journey. The brand is under one year old and expanding distribution, as more-and-more retailers are captivated by the world’s first canned sparkling mezcal.

ABOUT BEN E. KEITH BEVERAGES

Ben E. Keith Company, established in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1933. Today, BenE. Keith Company’s Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, spirits, wine products, and nonalcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit benekeith.com. Follow us on Facebook.com/benekeith.

