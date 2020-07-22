Spirits Gallery: Summer Whiskeys and RTDs

Taking a summer vacation may be a bit trickier in 2020 compared to past years, but whether you’re heading to Bali or just your backyard, at least you should have plenty of drink options. In this spirits gallery, we highlight some of the notable new releases from the past several weeks, including new whiskey expressions from Nikka and Booker’s, plus a spate of new ready-to-drink cocktail products ranging from floral summer flavors (You & Yours, Dry Fly) to boozy cold brew (Kahlua).

Ole Smoky Distillery Ole Smoky Distillery Shifting into ready-to-drink products for the first time, Ole Smoky Distillery has introduced a four-SKU line of moonshine-based canned cocktails this month at liquor stores and local outlets in Tennessee. Packaged in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans, each flavor — Apple Pie Ginger, Blackberry Lemonade, Mountain ‘Rita and Mountain Mule — contains 9% ABV and is based on a cocktail recipe from Ole Smoky’s Nashville Distillery.

Kahlu'a Kahlu'a Clocking in at 80 calories and 4.5% ABV per 6.8 oz. slim can, Kahlu’a Nitro Cold Brew is the latest entrant into the fast-growing spirits-based coffee space. Sold in 4-packs at retailers including Kroger’s, Albertsons and Total Wine, the product is made with rum, coffee liqueur and 100% Arabica cold brew coffee, steeped for at least 18 hours.

Party Can Party Can Packing 12 full-sized margaritas into a resealable can, Party Can is a multi-serve ready-to-drink cocktail made with 100% blue weber agave tequila, premium orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a triple spice mix of real ginger, cinnamon and chili pepper. The product comes in at 12.5% ABV and is available for purchase online across the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $29.99.

Booker's Bourbon Booker's Bourbon Named after the production site in which Booker Noe started his career, “Boston Batch” is the second release in Booker’s “Booker’s Batch 2020” series. Aged for over six years at 126.5 proof, the expression has a light brown color and aroma of vanilla, toasted nuts and baking spices. “Boston Batch” is available now in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $89.99 for a 750 mL bottle.

Dry Fly Dry Fly Huckleberry Lemonade is the newest flavor to join Dry Fly Distilling’s growing roster of ready-to-drink premium canned cocktails, joining Gin & Tonic, Moscow Mule and Spicy Lemonade. The flavor is made with a syrup consisting of just wild-picked huckleberries, white cane sugar and citric acid that is blended with house-made lemonade, Dry Fly vodka, sugar, natural flavoring and carbonation. Huckleberry Lemonade is available in 4-packs for $12.99 each.

You & Yours You & Yours You & Yours Distilling Co. is growing its line of craft-distilled cocktails in 12 oz. cans with the addition of Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda (7.5% ABV). The product is sold in 4-packs for $15 at select retailers throughout California, Texas, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

10th Street Distillery 10th Street Distillery San Jose-based 10th Street Distillery has announced its award-winning peated single-malt whisky Distiller’s Cut is now available at select California retailers. Double-distilled in copper pot stills and aged in bourbon barrels, Distiller’s Cut has a sour nose with bright citrus, vanilla and peat aromas and is bottled at 44% ABV. The suggested retail price is $65.

Nikka Nikka A floral and smooth whiskey designed for everyday drinking occasions, NIKKA DAYS is the latest addition to importer Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio of curated whiskies and artisanal spirits. The expression is available at retailers starting this month for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Wild Turkey Wild Turkey Wild Turkey has unveiled Rare Breed Rye as the latest permanent expression to join its portfolio, a blend of four-, six- and eight-year-old non-chill filtered rye that’s bottled directly from the barrel. Rare Breed has notes of sweet caramel apple, honey, vanilla and charred oak, and is bottled at 112.2 proof. It is available now at select retailers in the United States for a suggested retail price of $59.99.