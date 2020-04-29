Tanteo Tequila And Twisted Alchemy Launch Margarita Delivery Service

NEW YORK – Tanteo Tequila, offering a full line of innovative, handmade tequilas, has joined forces with Twisted Alchemy, purveyor of fresh, cold-pressed juices for craft cocktails, to offer two ways to safely celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home this year: a Margarita Messenger delivery service (launching on May 4) and a virtual edition of the Mexican Standoff, Tanteo’s popular secret ingredient bartending challenge with public voting open now on the Tanteo website.

Margarita Messenger deliveries will be available in ten states (CA,TX, Fl, Il, NY, AZ, WA, NJ, MA, CT) and include a full 750ml of Tanteo Tequila with fresh, cold-pressed, all-natural Twisted Alchemy juices so those at home can effortlessly enjoy the full, well-balanced flavors of a properly made margarita.

Options include Tanteo Jalapeno with Lime Sour and Watermelon, Tanteo Blanco with Lime Sour and Blood Orange Juice and Tanteo Habanero with Lime Sour and Passion Fruit Juice. Pick your kick, with prices starting at $89.99 each, or try all three, starting at $209.99.

The Virtual Mexican Standoff features eight top bartenders from around the country who have each been compensated with a $250 shift pay to create a cocktail with a secret ingredient, Tanteo Tequilas and Twisted Alchemy juices provided. Each bartender’s video entry is now live on the Tanteo website, with the public encouraged to evaluate creativity and perceived deliciousness to vote for their favorite and send additional tips. Participants include Allison Torres (Refinery Rooftop, NY), Christian Orlando (The Stand, NY), Kat Parsons (American Oak, Alameda, CA), Randy Thais (Bungalow, Huntington Beach, CA), Lee Baker (Star Bar and Jurassic Tiki, CO), Lee Zaremba (Lazy Bird, IL), Angela Dugan (Kapow Noodle Bar, FL) and Colleen “Coco” Kelley (Vidorra, Dallas, TX).

The winning bartender will be announced on Cinco de Mayo and will receive additional shift pays, so make sure to vote for your favorites. Here’s to the handmade!!

About Tanteo Tequila

Tanteo® Tequila is the 100% agave tequila crafted to make the perfect margarita, whether spicy or traditional. With spicy Jalapeño, smoky Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco, Tanteo is distilled, infused, and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. The result is an award-winning artisanal product that is anything but ordinary. Follow Tanteo Tequila on Instagram for more recipe ideas @tanteotequila.

About Twisted Alchemy

Twisted Alchemy provides 100% cold-pressed juices and fresh craft mixers for professional bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts looking to elevate their spirits through curbside cocktails, to-go programs, and home cocktail kits. Twisted Alchemy was founded by food & beverage entrepreneurs Kim & Scott Holstein and develops award-winning varieties of cold-pressed juices and craft mixers for restaurants, bars and home “Be-Your-Own-Bartender” kits, including the Quarantine Cocktail Kit, The Cinco De Mayo Margarita Kit, and others. The curated pure juices feature unique flavors including Moro Blood Orange and Dominican Passion Fruit, along with low-sugar Lemon and Lime Craft Sour mixers to make it easy to bring the fresh-squeezed juices from bars and restaurants to craft your own cocktails at home. Customers include world-renowned restaurant hospitality groups, hotels and event venues, as well as homes of cocktail and culinary enthusiasts across the country. For a complete lineup of products, cocktail kits and events, visit twistedalchemy.com and follow us on Instagram at @drinktwistedalchemy. For more information, contact kim@twistedalchemy.com.

For More Information:

https://www.tanteotequila.com/mexican-standoff